NCS basketball roundup: Montgomery girls ousted in semifinal round

The third-seeded Montgomery girls basketball team was knocked out of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs in a 69-37 semifinal loss at second-seeded Bishop O’Dowd of Oakland on Wednesday night.

In a case of Deja vu, it was the second consecutive year the Vikings have lost to the Dragons in the NCS semifinals.

However, while it was a relatively lopsided loss, Montgomery coach Darryl LaBlue said the defeat didn’t leave the same feeling as last year’s 65-23 loss, when the Vikings trailed by seven points at halftime before collapsing in the second half and losing by 42 points.

“The kids competed the whole game tonight,” LaBlue said. “They put up a pretty good fight. I’m really proud of them.”

The season isn’t over for the Vikings, as they will be in the NorCal postseason basketball tournament by virtue of finishing in the top four in their NCS division. Montgomery will learn its seeding for the NorCal tournament on Sunday.

“We are still playing,” said LaBlue, noting a silver lining after Wednesday’s loss.

Against the athletic and well-balanced Dragons (19-9), LaBlue said he choose to go with a 2-3 zone defense to try and contain Bishop O’Dowd’s inside game. Unfortunately for the Vikings, the Dragons’ sharpshooters shredded the zone with 10 3-point buckets. Montgomery (23-9) had two 3-point conversions.

“You have to pick your poison with Bishop O’Dowd. They shot the ball well tonight,” LaBlue said. “They are so fast. Their bigs are pretty skilled and they have really good guards.”

Things started out decently for Montgomery, as it only trailed 5-4 early in the first quarter. However, the Dragons went on a 14-2 run to end the first quarter and then won the second quarter 20-10, putting the Vikings in a 39-16 hole at halftime that they couldn’t overcome.

Ashleigh Barr led Montgomery with 14 points.

Lexi Love paced Bishop O’Dowd with 14 points.

CLOVERDALE 51, RINCON VALLEY CHRISTIAN 38

In a Division 5 semifinal, the host second-seeded Cloverdale Eagles muscled their way to victory over the third-seeded RVC Eagles to advance to the championship game at top-seeded St. Bernard’s Academy on Eureka on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Cloverdale is a very good basketball team. They are very aggressive,” Rincon Valley coach Richard Higgenbottom said. “They were more physical than us, nothing more than that. They were much more physical than any team we played this year. They kind of overpowered us.”

Each team’s marquee players had stellar nights, with RVC’s Caroline Chambers ringing up 25 points and Cloverdale’s Tehya Bird scoring 24 points.

Cloverdale (25-4) hit six 3-pointers and clamped down on defense, allowing only 14 points to Eagles players other than Chambers

“Cloverdale is a very good defensive team. Give them credit; their defense caused turnovers,” Higgenbottom said. “We didn’t have a good shooting night. We missed a lot of shots we normally make — inside and outside.”

Higgenbottom said Cloverdale’s small gym, packed with boisterous fans, was a factor, as he had trouble communicating to his players on the court due to the loud crowd.

RVC’s season will continue as the Eagles (21-7) are automatically in the NorCal tournament.

LAYTONVILLE 58, CALISTOGA 28

The top-seed Warriors (22-3) easily defeated the visiting fifth-seeded Wildcats (15-11) in a Division 5 semifinal.

With Laytonville leading 14-7 after the first quarter, the Warriors took advantage of a Calistoga scoring drought and won the second quarter 15-1 to blow the game open. Leading 29-8 at halftime, Laytonville won the third quarter 18-10 to seal the victory.

In boys basketball:

UNIVERSITY 79, CLEAR LAKE 62

In a Division 5 semifinal, the third-seeded Cardinals gave up a 19-2 run late in the third quarter to the second-seeded Red Devils of San Francisco that ultimately sank Clear Lake.

“University is very quick, athletic and physical. That is a really good basketball team,” Clear Lake coach Scott De Leon said. “They had to work hard for their points. I was pleased with our defense tonight.”

Clear Lake (26-3) trailed 39-31 at halftime and rallied to tie the game 44-44 midway through the third quarter before University (22-9) went on its run. The Cardinals had 22 turnovers, which was a big element in their loss.

“We played hard, but against a good team like University, you can’t have that many turnovers,” De Leon said. “The turnovers were a combination of self-inflicted and caused by their defense.”

Darius Ford (17 points) and Jaron Mertle (11 points) led the Cardinals.

“I think we deserve to get a high seed in NorCal,” De Leon said. “We are playing really well right now.”