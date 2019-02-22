Empire teams remain alive for North Coast Section titles

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 21, 2019

Five area high school teams will battle for North Coast Section titles on Saturday — two in basketball and three in soccer.

Montgomery has the best chance to come away with a banner, with both the girls and boys soccer teams vying for Division 2 titles.

The top-seeded Viking boys seek to stretch their undefeated string one more game in a rematch of last year’s title game against No. 2 seed Richmond.

Montgomery is 21-0-2 overall and ran through the North Bay League-Oak Division 10-0, and is ranked 25th in the state. Richmond, 19-3-2 and 8-0-2 in its league, is ranked 35th.

The Vikings downed Richmond in last year’s game, 2-1, and advanced to the CIF NorCal Division 1 title game before losing to champion St. Ignatius.

The 5 p.m. game is at Santa Rosa High School while Montgomery’s home field is rebuilt.

Montgomery’s girls, seeded second, will face No. 1 Livermore in a semifinal rematch from 2018. Livermore won that game 1-0.

The Division 2 final, at Acalanes High in Lafayette, also kicks off at 5 p.m.

In Division 4, the No. 1 Cardinal Newman girls will try to fend off No. 3 Marin Academy for the title.

The Cardinals lost in the section semifinals last year to Branson but went on to win the Division 3 state NorCal title with a 2-1 win over Bradshaw Christian.

Though Newman is seeded first, it is ranked 53rd in the state to Marin’s 17th. Newman is 14-4-1 overall this year while Marin is 19-1-1.

The game follows the Montgomery boys game at Santa Rosa.

In basketball, two smaller schools from the area are vying for NCS titles.

In Division 5, the second-seeded Cloverdale girls will try to knock off No. 1 St. Bernard’s at their home court in Eureka. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are 25-4 this season after going 14-0 in the North Central League I. St. Bernard is 22-6 overall and finished 6-0 in the Humboldt-Del Norte Little 5.

Last year, Cloverdale lost to Clear Lake in the NCS quarterfinals, while St. Bernard’s lost in the title game.

In Division 6, the No. 1 Laytonville girls will host California School for the Deaf of Fremont, a semifinal rematch from last year. Laytonville won 44-31 before losing in the final, then advancing to the regional semifinals in the state tournament.

Laytonville is 22-3 overall after going undefeated in the North Central League III, 10-0. CSD is 25-3 and also went undefeated, 12-0 in the Bay Counties League.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

You can reach staff writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

