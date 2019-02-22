Empire teams remain alive for North Coast Section titles

Five area high school teams will battle for North Coast Section titles on Saturday — two in basketball and three in soccer.

Montgomery has the best chance to come away with a banner, with both the girls and boys soccer teams vying for Division 2 titles.

The top-seeded Viking boys seek to stretch their undefeated string one more game in a rematch of last year’s title game against No. 2 seed Richmond.

Montgomery is 21-0-2 overall and ran through the North Bay League-Oak Division 10-0, and is ranked 25th in the state. Richmond, 19-3-2 and 8-0-2 in its league, is ranked 35th.

The Vikings downed Richmond in last year’s game, 2-1, and advanced to the CIF NorCal Division 1 title game before losing to champion St. Ignatius.

The 5 p.m. game is at Santa Rosa High School while Montgomery’s home field is rebuilt.

Montgomery’s girls, seeded second, will face No. 1 Livermore in a semifinal rematch from 2018. Livermore won that game 1-0.

The Division 2 final, at Acalanes High in Lafayette, also kicks off at 5 p.m.

In Division 4, the No. 1 Cardinal Newman girls will try to fend off No. 3 Marin Academy for the title.

The Cardinals lost in the section semifinals last year to Branson but went on to win the Division 3 state NorCal title with a 2-1 win over Bradshaw Christian.

Though Newman is seeded first, it is ranked 53rd in the state to Marin’s 17th. Newman is 14-4-1 overall this year while Marin is 19-1-1.

The game follows the Montgomery boys game at Santa Rosa.

In basketball, two smaller schools from the area are vying for NCS titles.

In Division 5, the second-seeded Cloverdale girls will try to knock off No. 1 St. Bernard’s at their home court in Eureka. The game begins at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are 25-4 this season after going 14-0 in the North Central League I. St. Bernard is 22-6 overall and finished 6-0 in the Humboldt-Del Norte Little 5.

Last year, Cloverdale lost to Clear Lake in the NCS quarterfinals, while St. Bernard’s lost in the title game.

In Division 6, the No. 1 Laytonville girls will host California School for the Deaf of Fremont, a semifinal rematch from last year. Laytonville won 44-31 before losing in the final, then advancing to the regional semifinals in the state tournament.

Laytonville is 22-3 overall after going undefeated in the North Central League III, 10-0. CSD is 25-3 and also went undefeated, 12-0 in the Bay Counties League.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

You can reach staff writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.