Montgomery boys repeat as NCS soccer champions

Struggling to hold back tears, soccer coach Jon Schwan addressed his victorious Montgomery Vikings boys moments after the whistle blew on their 2-1 North Coast Section Division 2 championship win over Richmond Saturday night.

“I’m so proud of you,” he told them, overwhelmed with a mix of emotions as they gathered midfield. “Soak this up.”

The top-seeded Vikings brought home the NCS title banner for the second year in a row, prolonging their unbeaten streak this year to 21 games.

They also continued their dominance over Richmond, which was 19-3-2 going into the tournament as the second seed. The Oilers haven’t beaten Montgomery in at least their last three meetings — including last year’s D2 championship, which the Vikings also won 2-1.

Montgomery dominated possession and chances Saturday, and the win almost felt locked up with about two minutes left in extra time, up by two goals. Almost.

That’s when Richmond’s feisty midfielder Roberto Gonzalez netted a free kick low in the far post from about 25 yards out to pull the Oilers to 2-1.

Richmond was pouring on the physicality in desperation and received five yellow cards for rough play, including three in the final minutes.

The final whistle was a reminder for Schwan and his team that winning a championship was never going to be easy this year, despite their apparent dominance by the numbers.

“I had my doubts,” he said. “I didn’t know if we could get here.”

A week before practice began in October, the Vikings’ field was condemned as unsafe, when field inspectors said the 14-year-old turf needed replacement immediately. The football team had to play a “home” playoff game on the road, and the boys and girls soccer teams also played vagabonds all season long.

The boys practiced on 11 different borrowed fields this season, Schwan said.

Saturday’s NCS title game was played at Santa Rosa High School’s field. Further CIF state home games also will be played there.

“I felt like all of that was going to catch up to us,” he said.

Oswaldo Rojas, who scored both of Montgomery’s goals — one in each half — ran to his team on the sideline to celebrate the second score with them. The score came just two minutes into the second half.

“I knew I had to celebrate with my teammates,” the sophomore said. “We’ve come a long way, especially having no home field. There was a lot of pressure on us and people doubted us.”

Rojas opened the scoring with about 15 minutes left in the first half after a Zack Batchelder shot was blocked by Richmond goalkeeper Alejandro Rodriguez, but the rebound fell to Rojas, who buried the ball in the middle of the net as Rodriguez tried to recover.

Schwan was pleased that his team settled into the game without showing any nerves and was able to build the two-goal cushion, knowing the Oilers could erupt at any moment.

“Richmond had three or four good looks that didn’t go in,” he said.

Richmond pushed forward after Rojas’ second score and got off a few more chances, but few had enough power on them to trouble Vikings keeper Emmanuel Padilla, like Rojas a sophomore with two NCS titles to his name.

“With about 10 minutes left, I knew they were going to come strong and they did,” Rojas said. “I had to stay on my toes.”

About halfway through the first half, Rojas had to scramble to smother the ball as Richmond was coming in fast on a breakaway.

“I was off my line and thought I might as well go for it,” he said.

He dived and slid, gathering the ball just ahead of Richmond’s charging forward. The play was perhaps Richmond’s most dangerous effort until the final minutes.

The Vikings’ season will continue in the state playoff tournament, for which seedings will be announced Sunday. Schwan expects his team will be in Division 1, like last year, and likely have a top-four ranking.

They likely will play Tuesday night in Santa Rosa.

