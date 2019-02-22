Offensive line prospects 49ers could target

The 49ers need at least one offensive lineman, maybe two.

They need a guard, because starting right guard Mike Person is a free agent this year. And they also may need an offensive tackle, because starting left tackle Joe Staley will be a free agent in 2020.

The 49ers wouldn’t have needed an offensive tackle had they kept Trent Brown. But general manager John Lynch traded Brown and a fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a third-round pick last year, a pick Lynch spent on a cornerback — Tarvarius Moore.

Now, the 49ers have just one offensive tackle under contract through 2020 — right tackle Mike MgGlinchey. Lynch would be wise to find a second offensive tackle for the future, plus a starting guard for the present.

This is the second installment of a four-part series breaking down the prospects Lynch may watch most carefully at the upcoming NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, which starts Tuesday. This installment focuses on offensive linemen.

Andre Dillard, Washington State

A full-time starter at left tackle the past three seasons. Dillard was first-team All-Pac-12 and third-team All-American in 2018. He’s one of the best offensive tackles who will attend the combine, and he specializes in pass protection, one of the 49ers’ biggest weaknesses. Last season, they gave up 48 sacks (ninth most in the NFL) and 125 quarterback hits (second most).

In January, Dillard went to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and played for the South team, which Kyle Shanahan coached. Dillard excelled as Shanahan’s starting left tackle. Here’s what the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman wrote from Mobile about Dillard: “He’s expected to be a first-round pick. And Clay McGuire, his old coach, thinks he may run the 40 in the 4.8s.”

That would be an extremely fast time for a 300-pound man. For comparison, Joe Staley ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at the 2007 combine. The 49ers drafted him with the 28th pick.

Staley (6-foot-6) is an inch taller than Dillard (6-foot-5) and a better run blocker. Staley fits any scheme. Dillard does not. He lacks size, power and strength, meaning he would be a liability in the run game unless he’s on a team that uses the outside-zone blocking scheme most of the time. A team such as the 49ers.

If Dillard is available at the beginning of the second round when the 49ers make their pick — they pick fourth — they can take him and play him at guard his rookie season, then move him to left tackle in 2020 if Staley leaves as a free agent or retires.

Greg Little, Ole Miss

Started 29 games at left tackle before declaring for the draft after his junior season.

Little is not little. He’s gigantic — 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. But he moves like a much smaller man. Has quick feet in pass protection, and the potential to become a terrific outside-zone blocker in the run game, even though Ole Miss rarely used the outside zone.

Little was first-team All-SEC in 2018, but scouts question his strength and tenacity. Some even called him lazy on the field. Most agree he’s a project who could need a year to develop into a starting left tackle in the NFL. For those reasons, the extremely talented Little could fall to the 49ers in the second round. If he falls, the 49ers could take him and move him to guard for a season, just as they could with Dillard.