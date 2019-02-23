Could Warriors, Kings develop Northern California rivalry in future?

In the 34 seasons the Kings and Golden State Warriors have been Northern California neighbors, they’ve never been good at the same time.

Not only have they never met in the playoffs, they haven’t finished with a .500 or better record in the same season.

You have to go back to March 22, 1977, to find the last time the teams met at least 50 games into a season with winning records — but the Kings were in Kansas City.

Nearly 42 years later, the Kings and Warriors have played four thrillingly close games, but the two-time defending champions have found a way to win. That includes Thursday night, when Golden State held on for a 125-123 victory at Oracle Arena.

“It’s the fourth game that we deserved to lose against this team, but you just figure it out at the end of the games,” said Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who had 28 points and career-high-tying seven blocks. “I like how fast they play. ... They just lack in experience, in my opinion. I think they’re going to be one of those teams to be reckoned with soon.”

The Kings have pushed the Warriors in each game this season, but the end result is four losses by a combined 12 points.

“I love their team and love what they are doing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I said it before the game, every time we play them it’s high energy and it’s beautiful basketball. They are tough to guard.”

While the Kings are encouraged to go toe-to-toe with a decorated club that boasts five All-Stars in their starting lineup, they’re not taking any solace in losing.

“There’s no participation trophy over here,” said Kings guard De’Aaron Fox, who had 18 points, eight assists and three steals. “That team has won three championships in the past four years, so they know what they’re doing. They never get discombobulated when they go down. They’re always coming back at us. Once they got the lead, they did what they’re suppose to do.”

Marvin Bagley III had his second big game against the Warriors, this time going for 28 points and 14 rebounds for his 11th double-double. The rookie explained why he’s done so well against them.

“I want to beat them,” he said. “I hate losing to them. We’ve come close every single time. We’ve got to figure out how to get over that hump, but we’re right there. That’s the positive thing about it.”

Stephen Curry know what it’s like to be a young player wanting to beat an elite opponent.

“For us I think it was the Lakers,” said Curry, who made 10 3-pointers and scored a game-high 36 points. “My rookie year it was that 2009-10 championship team that we wanted to get up for every game. We would always play our best, but I think that year it never worked out in our favor, so just one of those games you are excited to play — but now being on the other side, we understand that we get everybody’s best shot and they want to beat us really bad. ... I definitely have been on the other side of that equation and I understand what it feels like.”