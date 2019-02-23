A's reliever Jesus Luzardo shows off velocity in spring debut

Peoria, Arizona — A’s pitching phenom Jesus Luzardo had his first shot to make an impression Friday with a chance to earn a spot on the opening-day roster in the balance.

The left-hander took over in the bottom of the fourth of Friday’s 8-1 loss and showcased his touted stuff with a fastball that hit the 95-97 mph range. Luzardo worked one inning in his spring debut and got into some trouble after walking Mariners prospect Evan White to load the bases but eventually induced an inning-ending double play.

The velocity isn’t something the A’s pay much attention to. Manager Bob Melvin knows Luzardo can sling his fastball with the best of them. The real evaluation comes in how Luzardo handles adversity on the mound.

“You look for what a youngster does when guys are on base and I thought he pitched really well then,” Melvin said. “His stuff was good, got himself in a little bit of a jam and got out of it.”

Luzardo allowed one run on two hits with a strikeout while facing six batters. The run was unearned, as Franklin Barreto dropped a throw from Jorge Mateo at second base that allowed a runner to score.

“I felt pretty good and was able to throw strikes for the most part,” Luzardo said. “Just getting my feet wet.”

It was another rainy day in Arizona, with temperatures hovering in the low 40s at Peoria Sports Complex. A Florida kid, Luzardo is used to a little more heat and humidity, but he knows what eventually awaits him at the Oakland Coliseum.

“It was cold, but I heard it’s cold in Oakland,” Luzardo said. “I kind of have to get used to it.”

NOTES: Daniel Mengden, who started for the A’s, allowed two runs in an inning of work.

Mengden appeared to slip on the mound at times as rain throughout the morning left the field moist. The first outing of spring usually doesn’t say much. Friday’s conditions only amplified that.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t entirely comfortable out there and fell behind against everybody,” Mengden said. “But it’s all right. Just the first outing.”