Quartet of Empire wrestlers still alive for state titles

A quartet of Redwood Empire athletes remains in the running for titles at the state high school wrestling meet in Bakersfield this weekend, with several others competing for as high as a third-place finish.

After a busy day of competition across 10 mats at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, a pair of Lake County siblings found themselves in the hunt for championships, along with wrestlers from Kelseyville and Maria Carrillo.

Upper Lake wrestlers Jose “Junior” Fernandez III and Adriana Lopez — whose father, Jose Fernandez, coaches the school’s team — reached the semifinal rounds in their respective weight classes with wins Friday.

The younger Fernandez, a fifth-seeded senior wrestling at 132 pounds, won a narrow 6-5 decision in his quarterfinal bout Friday to set up Saturday’s semifinal showdown with top seed Kyle Parco of De La Salle in Concord.

His sister and fellow senior Lopez, seeded third, won her quarterfinal bout by a 9-5 decision in the 121-pound division and will face Melanie Mendoza of Selma, the No. 2 seed, in Saturday’s semifinal round.

Kelseyville sophomore Jasmin Clarke narrowly beat Friday’s quarterfinal opponent by a 2-1 decision in the 189-pound division. The unseeded Clarke upset her division’s second seed on Thursday and will face the third seed, Joanna Hendricks of Beaumont, on Saturday.

The fourth Empire wrestler seeking a title, Samantha Utter of Maria Carrillo, earned a pin victory in Friday’s 143-pound bout while upsetting the division’s fourth seed. The unseeded Utter, a senior, moves on to face the top seed in her division, Gianna Anaya of San Fernando, on Saturday.

Three of the other 14 local wrestlers who earned spots at the state meet are still alive for a possible third-place medal, after losing bouts on Friday and falling into the consolation rounds.

The top eight wrestlers in each weight class will receive medals after Saturday’s final rounds are concluded.

Windsor senior Blake Fredrickson, seeded sixth at 113 pounds, lost an 8-3 decision to the division’s top seed but pinned two consolation opponents to stay in contention for a medal.

Eighth-seeded Hannah Ricioli of El Molino was pinned by the 150-pound division’s top seed in the quarterfinals, then won two consolation bouts by decision.

And Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy, seeded fifth at 235 pounds, was pinned in her quarterfinal bout but won two consolation contests to stay alive for Saturday.

The final day of competition begins at 9 a.m. with the championship semifinals for boys and girls. The title bouts are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.