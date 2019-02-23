Women's college basketball: Stanford, Cal both win

Alanna Smith hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left and No. 10 Stanford scored the final nine points of the game to beat Arizona 56-54 on Friday night.

Host Stanford trailed 54-47 before Lacie Hull hit a 3-pointer to start the game-ending run with 4:10 left, ending a nearly five minute scoreless streak for the Cardinal (22-4, 11-3 Pac-12). Smith then hit consecutive 3-pointers to give Stanford the lead.

Aari McDonald, who scored 20 points for the Wildcats, missed two free throws with 17 seconds left, but Arizona had a chance when Destiny Graham stole the Cardinal inbound pass after Stanford called timeout. McDonald’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer went in and out, preserving the Cardinal’s win.

Smith scored 21 points and had nine rebounds for Stanford. Hull added 15 points.

McDonald added a team-high seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (17-9, 7-9), who have not won at Stanford since 2001.

Graham hit a 3-pointer with 8:06 remaining to play and Arizona took a five-point lead. The Wildcats added a basket at 4:39, which was their final points of the game.

Stanford led for most of the game until Arizona took a 42-40 lead midway through the third quarter. McDonald hit a layup at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 47-45 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Cal 69, No. 17 Arizona St. 60

Kristine Anigwe and Recee’ Caldwell scored 20 points each, Asha Thomas added 18 and Cal ended a five-game losing streak by snapping No. 17 Arizona State’s five-game winning streak with a victory Friday.

Thomas made three 3-pointers in the third period when the host Golden Bears (15-11, 6-9 Pac-12) outscored the Sun Devils 22-9 and took the lead for good, going into the fourth quarter ahead 47-41. ASU got as close as three with 4:12 to go in the game before Caldwell started a 7-0 run with a 3-pointer.

Cal’s only other lead came early in the first period, with ASU going ahead by 12 with 3:19 remaining in the second quarter and leading 32-25 at halftime.

Anigwe grabbed 15 rebounds, giving her a double-double in all 26 of Cal’s games this season. Caldwell and Thomas made four 3-pointers each.

Reili Richardson scored 12 points and Courtney Ekmark 10 for ASU (18-7, 9-5). The Sun Devils’ leading scorer, Kianna Ibis, who had 26 points in a 62-61 win over Cal on Jan. 13, was just 1-of-11 shooting with three points on Friday.