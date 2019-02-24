Nevius: Poor timing on Bruce Bochy's retirement announcement

Did anyone else find the timing of the Bruce Bochy retirement announcement odd?

On Monday, Bochy told the Giants players this would be his last year as manager. Afterward, he met the media. No podium or microphone, just the ever-taciturn Boch sitting in the dugout and telling the press “it was time.”

The response has been an utterly justified chorus of huzzahs and hoorays. The numbers are irrefutable. There are 10 managers who have won three World Series. Bochy is the only one not yet in the Hall of Fame.

There was some sniffing about how his career won-loss record was below .500. But two HOF managers, including legendary Connie Mack, had sub -500 records.

So let us praise a long and admirable career.

However ...

It was kind of a funny vibe. Here it is the first day of full-squad workouts. New guys are coming in. The pitchers are ahead of the hitters. Buster Posey is swearing he’s 100 percent.

And the manager announces he’s a lame duck.

Although we are treating this as a bombshell, it is hardly a surprise. Bochy is in the final year of his contract. Any extension would have been negotiated last season.

It wasn’t.

Bochy’s initial thought — which, to his credit, he realized was a terrible idea — was to say nothing, manage the year and then hang them up.

But pitchers and catchers had hardly appeared before Bochy was fielding the “Are you coming back?” questions. So he put the matter to rest by announcing now.

Kinda ...

’Cause we’ve just kicked the “what’s next?” question down the road. New shot-caller Farhan Zaidi is already getting asked if he has someone in mind. A list of potential candidates has appeared.

A full year of managerial speculation could make for a weird season. Consider the possible outcomes:

THE TEAM IS NO BETTER THAN LAST SEASON: Hey, no reason the Giants can’t have a great year. But what if they don’t? Maybe injuries or bad breaks.

And if it’s one of those no-hope years, like 2017, is the season going to be defined by the Bochy farewell tour? The fans might get restless. And it is pretty clear that the Giants’ management is VERY concerned about their fans getting restless.

Not optimal.

THE TEAM IMPROVES, SHOWS GLIMMERS OF HOPE: This may be the best scenario. The season ticket holders figure, “What the heck, they look better, I’ll re-up.” There will be some nice moments for all, including good old Boch.

Your problem is, you’re building something, but what? How does it fit with the new manager? And again, who is the new manager? This could feel like a placeholder season.

THEY WIN: Now you’ve got problems.

Let’s say the Giants make a run in the playoffs. Bochy would be the manager who pulled the team from 98 losses to the postseason.

You’d have to re-sign him, right? It would be a great, heartwarming story. In his last chance, an aging manager ignites a team, wins and gets his job back. First it’s a book, then a movie.