A's have camp battle behind the plate

MESA, Arizona — A competition is brewing at the A’s catcher position this spring.

Chris Herrmann was signed in December as a left-handed-hitting catcher who was expected to serve as a complement to right-handed-hitting Josh Phegley in a platoon role. But the arrival of another right-handed-hitting catcher in Nick Hundley on a minor league deal just as the A’s broke camp is complicating things.

“We do like the platoon situation; it’s why we signed him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Herrmann. “Things change along the way in spring, but we brought him in to give him a pretty good opportunity.”

The A’s desire to keep the platoon situation available leaves Phegley and Hundley locked in a battle. Melvin did not rule out the possibility of beginning the season with three catchers. The A’s will be allowed to keep 28 players on the active roster instead of the usual 25 for their two regular-season games in Japan next month. But Melvin also recalled the club went with only two catchers in its last trip to Japan in 2012.

Phegley, 31, served as the back-up to Jonathan Lucroy for most of the second half last year after the demotion of Bruce Maxwell. He hit .204 with two home runs and 15 RBIs in his limited role. But Phegley’s value came more on the defensive side, as he threw out seven of 20 runners and worked well with some of the A’s pitchers who were also teammates with him in the minors.

Phegley has no more minor league options this year. If he does not make the club out of spring, the A’s risk losing him through waivers.

“He does a great job behind the plate with throwing and blocking and all the intangible stuff,” Melvin said. “You look at the games he played last year, we won a lot of those games. It’s a similar position he’s been in.”

Hundley, 35, brings experience as an 11-year big league veteran who spent the last two seasons with the Giants as Buster Posey’s primary backup. He’s a career .248 hitter and has always had some pop in his bat, with 91 career home runs, including 10 in 282 at-bats last season.

“He’s a guy we had been talking about for a little while,” Melvin said after Hundley’s signing was made official. “He’s one of those quarterbacks on the field and I think he’s a big pick up for us.”

Phegley started at catcher in Thursday’s rain-shortened Cactus League opener and Herrmann started Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

“We truly have three guys we like,” Melvin said. “I don’t know that we start with three. Chances are we go with two.”

Davis held out so far

Khris Davis has not played in any of the A’s first three Cactus League games due to a left calf strain.

The slugger has been dealing with the injury since the start of camp. It’s only considered to be a mild strain, but the A’s will be extra cautious.

Melvin anticipates it will be at least a few days before Davis plays in his first spring game.

Chad Pinder was in Davis’ usual designated hitter spot for Saturday’s game, a 6-5 win against the White Sox at Hohokam Stadium.