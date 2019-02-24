Giants hit hard in spring opener

TEMPE, Arizona ­— If the first game of the spring is a preview of what’s to come, the Giants will have plenty of opportunities to show improvement.

Things can’t get much worse than they did Saturday.

The Giants mustered just one hit through their first seven innings in a 10-3 defeat against the Angels. They struggled to make solid contract until the late stages of Saturday’s game and scored their only runs after most of the team’s starters had departed Tempe Diablo Stadium.

After rain forced the Giants to cut their workouts short each of the past two days, manager Bruce Bochy said he knew his hitters would open the spring with a challenge.

“They were off, it looked like, with the timing early, but it was good to get out here,” Bochy said. “It was good to get the games started and I wanted to get as many guys in there today just to get their debuts out of the way.”

While regulars like Evan Longoria, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt won’t play until Sunday when Madison Bumgarner takes the mound in Scottsdale, newcomers like Cameron Maybin and Yangervis Solarte took their first at-bats in a Giants uniform.

The Giants fell behind immediately as right-hander Chris Stratton began his quest to lock down a rotation spot with a rough first inning. Stratton allowed two runs and needed 27 pitches to record three outs, but he believes his command will improve over the next month.

“I’ve just got to get a little better with my fastball command,” Stratton said. “It’s obviously really early but I made some pitches that I wanted to make and they didn’t take some swings on them. I’m glad that I hit my spot but it would be nice for them to swing.”

Stratton’s final line could have been worse, but center fielder Drew Ferguson made a lunging grab to take away a base hit from Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

“That was awesome, he definitely took away a hit there,” Stratton said. “A good curveball that he kind of just poked out there and that could change the inning and make it a lot worse.”

Because Stratton is out of minor league options, he’ll receive every opportunity to pitch his way onto the opening-day roster this spring.

Notes

Ty Blach relieved Stratton and tossed two scoreless innings against the Angels. Saturday was the first time the Giants played with Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock, but the pace-of-play measure was not implemented because of pitchers like Blach.

Shortly after Blach induced a 1-6-3 double play, Stratton compared his pace on the mound to Blach’s.

“I try to work fast,” Stratton said. “Not Ty Blach speed, but I try to work fast.”

Bochy said Blach introduced a slider to his repertoire for the first time Saturday and thinks the pitch could be a difference-maker for the versatile lefty.

“He wants to improve that breaking ball and this is a pitch that can go with the curveball and give him four pitches,” Bochy said.

Pat Venditte, the switch-pitcher, warmed up both arms, but only needed to throw with his right against three Angels hitters. Venditte picked up a strikeout and retired the side in order, joining Blach as the only Giants pitcher who recorded a clean inning Saturday.

Venditte’s numbers are better from the left side, so his first outing of the spring was encouraging for a pitcher who will find himself on the roster bubble for most of Cactus League play.

“He’s got really good deception from the right side,” Bochy said. “It’s a tough breaking ball. He kind of has a little bit of a (Sergio) Romo look with the breaking ball but a nice job on his part.”

Drew Ferguson went 0-for-2, but it’s easy to see why president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is so high on the Rule 5 draft choice.

The right-handed hitting Ferguson has a great feel for the strike zone and isn’t afraid to work deep into counts. He also plays all three outfield positions and, as evidenced by his first-inning grab, Ferguson has a quick first step when the ball is put in play.

Giants catching prospect and 2018 first-round draft choice Joey Bart entered as a reserve designated hitter and went 1 for 2 with an infield single.

Bochy said the Giants won’t go out of their way to create playing time for Bart, but with Buster Posey and Stephen Vogt being held out of games until March, Bart will receive some early opportunities.