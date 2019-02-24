Barber: Rockets exploit DeMarcus Cousins in Warriors' 118-112 loss

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 23, 2019

OAKLAND — For the first three months of the 2018-19 season, DeMarcus Cousins was a source of anticipation for the Warriors. For a month after that, he was the spark that helped lift the team out of the midseason doldrums. Now, suddenly, Cousins is a cause of concern.

The Houston Rockets beat the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday night, dealing the home team a 118-112 loss at Oracle Arena despite playing without putative NBA most valuable player James Harden. The Rockets did it, to a large extent, by exploiting Cousins, the four-time All-Star center.

Cousins has a tantalizing skill set, perhaps unique in today’s NBA. He can shoot 3-pointers and pass like a guard, and at a burly 6-foot-11, he can keep opponents away from the rim. But he isn’t fully healthy yet after missing nearly a year with a ruptured Achilles tendon, or at least not fully in shape. And he has limitations.

The Rockets identified those limitations, and aggressively attacked them.

“Yeah,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said after the upset. “You gotta attack somebody.”

Can we talk about defensive switches for a minute? The NBA is a league of screen-setters these days. Executed properly, a screen can lead to an open shot, or to a mismatch that favors the team with the ball. Defenders used to react to screens mostly by attempting to run in front of or behind the pick, to catch up to the guy they had been guarding. Now, the best defensive teams don’t run around the screens. Instead, the impacted defenders switch assignments; the man guarding the screener moves onto the opponent who is being set free.

Golden State is pretty much the league’s gold standard when it comes to defensive switches. The sports world has fallen in love with the Warriors’ long-distance shooting during the Steve Kerr regime, but their switching defense has been just as big a factor in the three championships in four seasons.

Guys like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Kevon Looney are able to move from one offensive threat to another — from shifty point guard to bruising power forward — and hold their own. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry aren’t as adept, perhaps, but they find ways to make up for it.

This is where Cousins gets into trouble. He’s a formidable rim protector near the basket. But when opponents run the pick-and-roll with the center and force Cousins to switch onto a smaller man, he has trouble keeping up. Or worse, he gets caught halfway between dribbler and picker/roller. That happened a lot Saturday.

Too many times, the Rockets managed to isolate Cousins on Chris Paul, the crafty point guard. Paul wound up with 17 assists. Certainly, not all of those came at Cousins’ expense. But a few of them did, including a couple of lobs to Clint Capela, Houston’s active young center. Cousins just wasn’t quick enough to get into position after screens.

“You know, ball screen is our bread and butter,” Paul said. “I done made a career on ball screens. So we try to put different guys in it and make plays.”

As Capela said: “Wherever we see a weakness, we try to go at it.”

Against the Warriors, that weakness was Boogie Cousins. He had 13 points, 14 rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. That sounds like a fine night, and at times he did show quick hands and strong effort on the boards. But Cousins had a plus/minus of minus-17. That was the lowest of any player in the game. The highest of any player belonged to Capela, at plus-13. The battle in the paint was no battle at all.

Even worse, Cousins’ struggles on the defensive end affected his offense, too. He made just 4 of his 12 shots and turned over the ball six times. He also committed four fouls in 26 minutes and picked up his fifth technical in 13 games with the Warriors.

“They’re a really fast-paced team,” Houston forward Kenneth Faried said. “So for him, like, he’s a post-up guy who kind of needs the ball in that post, or in that kind of elbow area to score. And tonight we played to his weaknesses, not his strengths.”

Cousins spoke to reporters in the Golden State locker room after the game, and he waded right into the subject. The big man has a reputation for surliness, but he can be very candid and self-deprecating.

“Guys are attacking me in the pick-and-roll, it’s obvious,” Cousins said. “I just gotta be ready for it, be prepared for it and, you know, try to stay out of (bleeping) foul trouble. Jesus Christ.”

Someone asked him about the frustration of playing at less than 100 percent strength.

“Obviously, I’m in like a gray area when it comes to that,” Cousins said. “Trying to get back to being myself and also just knowing guys are coming at me. Nobody in this league is gonna feel sorry for me, and I know that. So I’m gonna go out and battle as much as I can and do what I can. It still is a process for me, but it’s no excuse.”

Cousins expressed confidence that he will regain his shooting touch with more playing time. Before the All-Star break, he was on a strict minutes restriction set by Warriors director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

“This is a process,” Cousins noted. “Rick, he’s preached this to me from the time I set foot here. There’s gonna be good days, and there’s gonna be a lot of bad days through this process. Obviously, I’m in the bad days right now. With every storm, there’s sunshine at the end.”

Part of the Cousins’ storm was sitting on the bench down the stretch of the game. He left the court halfway through the fourth quarter and did not return, despite the absence of Draymond Green, who had injured his ankle about 3 minutes earlier.

But there was a little sunshine in the end for the Warriors. It wasn’t a victory. They cut their deficit to four points with 1:26 left but couldn’t close the comeback. It was backup big man Jordan Bell. He has been Golden State’s forgotten man this season. Saturday, he got 17 minutes in place of Cousins and played well, including in crunch time. Bell and Durant were the only two Warriors with a positive plus/minus against Houston.

After Cousins made his Warriors debut, a lot of people pictured his smooth return to the top tier, and a waltz to another championship for his team. This game was a reality check. Cousins will be better in June than he is now, but some matchups will not favor him. There will be nights when Boogie is a dominant force, and others when someone like Looney or Bell will have to pick up the slack.

In other words, the Warriors have to be ready to switch.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

