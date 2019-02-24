Barber: Rockets exploit DeMarcus Cousins in Warriors' 118-112 loss

OAKLAND — For the first three months of the 2018-19 season, DeMarcus Cousins was a source of anticipation for the Warriors. For a month after that, he was the spark that helped lift the team out of the midseason doldrums. Now, suddenly, Cousins is a cause of concern.

The Houston Rockets beat the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday night, dealing the home team a 118-112 loss at Oracle Arena despite playing without putative NBA most valuable player James Harden. The Rockets did it, to a large extent, by exploiting Cousins, the four-time All-Star center.

Cousins has a tantalizing skill set, perhaps unique in today’s NBA. He can shoot 3-pointers and pass like a guard, and at a burly 6-foot-11, he can keep opponents away from the rim. But he isn’t fully healthy yet after missing nearly a year with a ruptured Achilles tendon, or at least not fully in shape. And he has limitations.

The Rockets identified those limitations, and aggressively attacked them.

“Yeah,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said after the upset. “You gotta attack somebody.”

Can we talk about defensive switches for a minute? The NBA is a league of screen-setters these days. Executed properly, a screen can lead to an open shot, or to a mismatch that favors the team with the ball. Defenders used to react to screens mostly by attempting to run in front of or behind the pick, to catch up to the guy they had been guarding. Now, the best defensive teams don’t run around the screens. Instead, the impacted defenders switch assignments; the man guarding the screener moves onto the opponent who is being set free.

Golden State is pretty much the league’s gold standard when it comes to defensive switches. The sports world has fallen in love with the Warriors’ long-distance shooting during the Steve Kerr regime, but their switching defense has been just as big a factor in the three championships in four seasons.

Guys like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Kevon Looney are able to move from one offensive threat to another — from shifty point guard to bruising power forward — and hold their own. Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry aren’t as adept, perhaps, but they find ways to make up for it.

This is where Cousins gets into trouble. He’s a formidable rim protector near the basket. But when opponents run the pick-and-roll with the center and force Cousins to switch onto a smaller man, he has trouble keeping up. Or worse, he gets caught halfway between dribbler and picker/roller. That happened a lot Saturday.

Too many times, the Rockets managed to isolate Cousins on Chris Paul, the crafty point guard. Paul wound up with 17 assists. Certainly, not all of those came at Cousins’ expense. But a few of them did, including a couple of lobs to Clint Capela, Houston’s active young center. Cousins just wasn’t quick enough to get into position after screens.

“You know, ball screen is our bread and butter,” Paul said. “I done made a career on ball screens. So we try to put different guys in it and make plays.”

As Capela said: “Wherever we see a weakness, we try to go at it.”