Upper Lake's Adriana Lopez wins state wrestling title

They will never forget Adriana Lopez’s name at Upper Lake High School — that’s the treatment you get when you win the first state title, across any sport, in school history.

Lopez, who placed third at last year’s CIF state high school wrestling championships, came back with more motivation and determination than ever at this year’s tournament to take home the Cougars’ first statewide title in the 121-pound girls division at the meet in Bakersfield. Lopez is also the first Coastal Mountain Conference state champion in wrestling.

Not to be forgotten in the accolades earned by his sibling, fellow Cougar Jose “Junior” Fernandez III placed fifth at 132 pounds in the boys tournament, becoming the first boy in school history to take home a wrestling medal.

The historic moment for Redwood Empire and Lake County wrestling was still slowly hitting Fernandez and Lopez in the moments after the final pin was recorded Saturday.

“I don’t even know if it’s real,” Lopez said. “It’s crazy. I can’t even put it into words.”

Lopez said her final match, a 9-5 decision win over Ashley Venagas of Mount Whitney High in Visalia, wasn’t nearly as tough as the matches she wrestled to get there.

“I watched her semifinal match before that … she uses a lot of her upper body, so I know I just needed to stay out of tie-ups and wrestle some open, and that’s my favorite position, anyways,” Lopez said.

“I had that game plan set in my mind, and I knew that she reaches. “I was ready for that, so I baited her in and then got to a single leg and drove her down from there … I think after my first takedown I broke her a little bit.”

Lopez recorded a 10-5 decision win over Selma High’s Melanie Mendoza to get to the championship match.

Initially not drawn into the sport, Lopez watched her family wrestle at practices, but became hooked when her friend Christina Wilson, who placed at state in 2017, started competing.

“Ever since then, I fell in love with the sport,” Lopez said.

The senior is bound for Campbellsville University, a NAIA school that is consistently ranked as one of the best programs in the Women’s College Wrestling Association, the governing body of the sport.

The brother-and-sister duo’s father, Jose Fernandez, doubles as the Upper Lake coach.

“As a family, it’s just unbelievable,” the elder Fernandez said. “I can’t even put it into words.”

Upper Lake High Athletic Director Mike Smith said the community has rallied around the wrestling family during this weekend’s tournament, following along on livestreamed video and social media, and planning festivities for the trio’s arrival home on Sunday.

“We’re kind of on cloud 9 at Upper Lake,” Smith said. “They put their heart and soul into wrestling and they do amazing things.”

Kelseyville’s Jasmin Clarke placed second after getting pinned in a close match by Menlo-Atherton’s Folashade Akinola in the title round at 189 pounds.

Coach Adam Garcia said Clarke was pressing the action and Akinola was stalling at times, to the point where the Peninsula wrestler was going to draw a point penalty if she stalled again.

“She’s good at shooting from space, so were trying to neutralize that,” Garcia said.

Maria Carrillo’s Samantha Utter placed fourth at 143. Her coach Molly Trejo said the Puma had only started wrestling last year.

“She came into this tournament unseeded and had some rough matches, but came out on top by wrestling both smart and aggressive,” said Trejo, a former wrestler herself and a 2014 graduate of the school. “She put in so much work in the offseason to improve her wrestling and it definitely showed at the tournament.”

Windsor’s Blake Fredrickson placed fifth at 113, Casa Grande’s Lillian McCoy placed fifth at 235 and El Molino’s Hannah Ricioli placed sixth at 150.