NCS playoffs roundup: Cardinal Newman, Montgomery girls capture championships

The top-seeded Cardinal Newman High School girls soccer team fended off a late comeback attempt by third-seeded Marin Academy for a 3-2 championship victory in the North Coast Section Division 4 tournament Saturday at Santa Rosa High School.

After a contested defensive battle for most of the first half, the Cardinals (15-4-1 overall, 8-3-1 North Bay League-Oak Division) were able to take the lead, scoring two goals in the final 15 minutes to go up 2-0.

After allowing the Wildcats (19-2-1 overall, 11-0 Bay Counties West League) to score a goal and shorten the lead, Newman scored again at the 56th minute, securing the victory despite Marin Academy’s late goal with less than 20 minutes left in the game.

The Cardinals thoroughly dominated throughout the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 16-1 entering Saturday’s championship game.

The Wildcats made it to the title game on a much narrower margin, barely defeating second-seeded Branson 1-0 on Wednesday.

Montgomery 4, Livermore 2

Another Redwood Empire team won a title Saturday, as the second-seeded Vikings outlasted top-seeded Livermore 4-2 in the NCS Division 2 championship game in Lafayette, despite the Cowboys’ late comeback attempt.

After losing to Livermore in the semifinal round of the 2018 NCS playoffs, the Vikings (18-3-3 overall, 10-1-1 NBL-Oak) wanted to come out strong —and did, as senior Cindy Arteaga scored eight minutes into the game to put the Vikings up 1-0. Arteaga led Montgomery’s scoring with two goals in the game.

“She’s been carrying this team all year and she did it again tonight. They were obviously keying on her because they know she’s our leading scorer, but she just kept battling all night and she had a beautiful finish on the third goal,” Montgomery coach Pat McDonald said.

The Vikings ended the first half with another goal, as sophomore Paola Gomez scored with a minute left. With the seconds dwindling, Arteaga took a shot off the bar and it bounced right to Gomez, who tapped it in for an easy goal.

Four minutes into the second half, Arteaga struck again to go up 3-0.

However, Livermore wasn’t ready to give in, and with 15 minutes left, the Cowboys scored twice — one goal coming directly off a corner kick.

With six minutes left it was a one-goal game, with the Vikings up 3-2.

But Montgomery held off any comeback attempt when Vikings junior Abria Brooker sealed the win on a breakaway goal that came with a minute left.

Montgomery’s Brooker, Arteaga and Angelica Barragan each ended had an assist.

In girls basketball:

St Bernard’s 56, Cloverdale 36

The second-seeded Eagles’ 19-game win streak came to an end as they lost 56-36 to the top-seeded Crusaders in the NCS Division 5 tournament championship game Saturday night in Eureka.

“We knew we had an uphill battle coming up here. I talked to the St. Vincent’s coach and the University coach, who said it was a really tough place, environment-wise,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said.

The Eagles (25-5 overall, 14-0 North Central I) made some mistakes, gave up some easy baskets, fell behind early and faced an uphill battle coming back, according to Berry.

His team performed better in the second half and held their own, but had already dug themselves a big hole and were unable to comeback, he said.

“We have some young players at some positions, and the pressure kind of got to them. We threw the ball away a little bit early and I think the key factor was (St. Bernard’s) shot the ball really well. Their coach said that was one of their best shooting nights,” Berry said.

Both teams had impressive showings on defense throughout the playoffs, holding their opponents under 40 points in every game and under 26 points in their first- and second-round matchups.

The leading scorer for Cloverdale was Tehya Bird, who finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

California School for the Deaf 46, Laytonville 40

The top-seeded Warriors were upset by the second-seeded Eagles in a 46-40 championship game in the NCS Division 6 tournament in Laytonville.

After earning a bye in the first round, the Warriors (22-4 overall, 10-0 North Central III) outscored their opponents in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds by a combined 109-64.

The championship win was the lowest-scoring output for California School for the Deaf, which averaged just over 76 points throughout the playoffs.