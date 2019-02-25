Montgomery, Newman soccer teams lead locals into NorCal regionals

A dozen high school soccer and basketball teams from the Redwood Empire have made it to the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Regionals that start on Tuesday. Some of the teams won their North Coast Section tournaments and others are looking for some redemption and a chance to keep their season alive after losing in NCS.

The sixth-seeded Montgomery High School boys soccer team enters the bracket riding high after winning the championship in its NCS Division I tournament last week, but are irked by the low No. 6 seed vs. No. 3 Berkeley.

“We like our matchup in the first round but to be brutally honest we’re not happy with our seeding. But that’s out of our control so we’re not going to dwell on it and we’re going to go win a game in Berkeley. I don’t know what else we have to do. We went undefeated, we won our section and we feel completely disrespected. So, we’ll just go on the road and win more games,” Montgomery coach Jonathan Schwan said.

“Now that we know what our fate is, it makes perfect sense that we’re a sixth seed and we’re going on the road. We’ve been on the road all year and to go win a state title we’re going to have to go on the road even further, and we’re more than ready to do it,” Schwan added.

The Vikings, who played all their home games at other schools with their field being renovated, will go on the road to take on Berkeley at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Division I bracket.

“We played them in early January, we were up 3-1 with about 6 to 7 minutes left and they scored two goals to tie it so we feel like obviously we have the capabilities to beat them because we’ve proven that we can. We don’t feel like we managed that game properly, we were missing some key players and we’ll be better off this time around,” Schwan said.

In girls soccer, another NCS champion enters regionals. The Cardinal Newman girls soccer team took down Piedmont High School in a 5-1 victory to win the NCS Division IV title. The eighth-seeded Cardinals take on a top-seeded Whitney High School at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Rocklin in the NorCal Division II tournament.

At the other end of the Division II NorCal bracket, the second-seeded Montgomery girls soccer team will host seventh-seeded Menlo Park at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings are also coming off an NCS championship victory after defeating a good Livermore team 4-2 in the finals.

Pitted at opposite ends of the bracket, the only way Montgomery and Newman could meet would be in the finals.

In girls basketball, seven schools from the Redwood Empire will compete, and for teams like Cardinal Newman and Montgomery, it is a chance to save their season and to compete for a state title.

After an upset loss in the semifinals of their NCS tournament, the Cardinals have a chance to keep their season alive when the third-seeded Newman team takes on 14th-seeded Saint Francis of Mountain View at 7 p.m. Tuesday at home in the Division I bracket.

Montgomery also is looking for some redemption after losing in the semifinals to a Bishop O’Dowd team that went on to win the championship. The Vikings will have another opportunity when they host 12th-seeded San Joaquin Memorial at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Division II regionals.

Other Redwood Empire girls basketball teams that have made it regionals for Division V are fifth-seeded Rincon Valley Christian, which faces 12th-seeded Biggs at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Rosa, and fourth-seeded Cloverdale, which takes on Trinity of Weaverville at the same time and day but in Cloverdale.

For NorCal Division VI at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the eight-seeded Calistoga team will go on the road to face top-seeded Redding Christian, sixth-seeded Laytonville plays third-seeded Valley Christian in Roseville and seventh-seeded Credo goes on the road, as well, to face second-seeded Etna.

In boys’ basketball for the Division V bracket, third-seeded Clear Lake takes on 14th-seeded McClymonds of Oakland at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Lakeport, and NorCal Division VI fifth-seed Point Arena will face fourth-seeded American Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Anderson.