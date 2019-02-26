Benefield: Trip to NorCals a journey of four years for Credo girls hoops

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2019

2019 CIF NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS

BOYS SOCCER
Division I: (6) Montgomery at (3) Berkeley, 4 p.m. Tuesday
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II: (8) Cardinal Newman at (1) Whitney, 4 p.m. Tuesday; (7) Menlo School vs. (2) Montgomery, Santa Rosa High School, 4 p.m. Tuesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division V: (14) McClymonds-Oakland at (3) Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Norcal Division VI: (5) Point Arena at (4) American Christian Academy, 7 p.m. Wednesday; (7) Mendocino at (2) Redding Christian, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I: (14) St. Francis-Mountain View at (3) Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division II: (12) San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno at (5) Montgomery, 7 p.m. Tuesday
Division V: (12) Biggs at (5) Rincon Valley Christian, 7 p.m. Tuesday;
(13) Trinity at (4) Cloverdale, 7 p.m. Tuesday
NorCal Division VI : (8) Calistoga at (1) Redding Christian, 6 p.m. Wednesday; (6) Laytonville at (3) Valley Christian-Roseville, 7 p.m. Wednesday; (7) Credo at (2) Etna, 7 p.m. Wednesday

Four years ago, in the inaugural year of the Credo High School girls’ basketball program, the team’s schedule consisted of five games — any five they could get. The next year, they managed to get 10 games on the schedule but still weren’t involved in a sanctioned league.

Last year, they were accepted into the North Central League II, where they played to a 10-6 record for a fourth place finish.

This season, the Gryphons finished second in the NCL II, lost in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 6 tournament to the eventual champs, California School for the Deaf, and were awarded the No. 7 seed in the NorCal Regional Div. 6 tournament.

Not bad for 4-year-old program and a school without a gym.

“The girls are the definition of hearty and flexible,” head coach Paul Lambrecht said. “I think that defines us.”

On Wednesday, the hearty and flexible Gryphons travel 330 miles north to Etna High School to play the No. 2 seed Lions.

And in Etna, the Gryphons may meet a buzz saw. Etna won the Shasta Cascade League with a 9-1 record. They were runners-up in the Northern Section Div. 6 tournament, falling to No. 1 seed Redding Christian 41-37 in overtime Saturday. They are ranked No. 1 in the state among Div. 6 schools by MaxPreps.

But don’t bother the Gryphons with those details. They are jazzed to still be playing. This the first time in the school’s history that a team has made NorCals. Credo, a Waldorf- inspired public charter school, has only enrolled a full complement of ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders since 2013-14.

Lambrecht, coach of the girls’ team since it began four years ago, said that as the team has grown and improved, they have had to figure things out along the way — like power rankings and how the postseason works.

“It’s us just making the road by walking and figuring it out at the time,” he said.

And there have been the logistical hurdles — like the whole no gym thing. In March of 2017, the school moved from a former elementary school campus to a site at Sonoma Mountain Village, where there is no gymnasium.

The team practices in the gym at Rohnert Park’s Callinan Sports & Fitness Center three times a week. They sometimes practice at a local church. Over the weekend, they practiced on the outdoor courts at Brook Haven Middle School in Sebastopol.

Along the way, they are learning to play. And win. They are 13-10 overall and went 6-2 in league this year.

“Two years ago, we were just playing against any school that wanted a better record,” senior, four-year varsity starter (and the coach’s daughter) Ruby Lambrecht said.

In their first years, the Gryphons took all comers. And that presents its own issues. Paul Lambrecht wanted to build a competitive program, but he also wasn’t interested in scaring anyone away. It was a delicate balance in those early days.

“I’m pretty demanding as a coach,” he said. “They have taken to that challenge. Experience or not, they are competing.”

And that’s another layer of this. For some of the Credo students, competitive athletics are not ingrained.

“It’s not within the wheelhouse of the Waldorf curriculum — competitive sports,” Lambrecht said.

His roster is filled with kids who would likely call themselves students well before student-athletes.

“They wear the Credo uniform during the day,” he said. “Then they bust it out like superwomen after school and play for the fun of it.”

Ruby Lambrecht said her Waldorf elementary education didn’t allow basketball — or any ball sports — until halfway through elementary school.

“Waldorf has a thing where we aren’t allowed to play with balls until third grade,” Ruby said.

Competition isn’t prohibited, it just isn’t a focus, she said.

“It’s just so unemphasized in the curriculum,” she said.

She had already been playing soccer on the weekends by then so when that kind of thing was allowed at recess at school? Hallelujah.

“When we finally got the playground balls, that opened everything up and was the best moment for me,” she said.

Ruby Lambrecht chose Credo because she sought something “different from the standard education.” But she knew she wanted to play basketball for her high school — she just didn’t know exactly what doing that in a Gryphons uniform would look like.

“I went from Division 1 (Catholic Youth Organization) to playing with girls who had barely ever touched a basketball before,” she said. “That was a very hard transition. My mindset had to completely change that first year.”

And Lambrecht understood, even then, the careful balance that her dad was treading — welcoming all, but building the foundation for a competitive team. She, too, had to navigate it as a teammate.

“I can’t say how much it means to me that these girls would come out and play,” she said. “I put everything I had to make them feel comfortable and make sure that they wanted to be there.”

“Those are some of the best memories,” she said. “I feel like I learned so much.”

And a healthy embrace of competition has been a blast, she said.

“Definitely. We all need an outlet for something,” she said. “It’s become a great outlet in the Waldorf community. This is like the perfect place to let it out.”

The seeds planted just four years ago are clearly bearing fruit. Credo’s current roster is heavy on youthful talent.

In addition to four-year starter Lambrecht, the Gryphons feature senior Zoe Stapp, junior Julia Anderson, sophomore captain Katrina Yardley and freshman Lhasa Gray.

Yardley leads the team in scoring with more than 14 points per game and Gray can get hot, too. She poured in 28 points in the NCS semifinal game against California School for the Deaf.

“She’s a gamer,” Paul Lambrecht said.

“Things look bright going forward,” he said.

Ruby Lambrecht agreed.

“I am confident that they will keep this going,” she said.

But as a senior, she’s also taking a little time to look back, too.

“From the beginning, I wasn’t fully aware of how meaningful this whole experience is, how special this opportunity is,” she said of high school athletics. “Freshman year I was just stoked we had a basketball team and I could really play for a high school.”

This run of success?

“It means so much to me,” she said. “This is the way I get to go out and leave an impression on the school and my teammates and say goodbye? It means the world to me.”

