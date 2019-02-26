Benefield: Trip to NorCals a journey of four years for Credo girls hoops

Four years ago, in the inaugural year of the Credo High School girls’ basketball program, the team’s schedule consisted of five games — any five they could get. The next year, they managed to get 10 games on the schedule but still weren’t involved in a sanctioned league.

Last year, they were accepted into the North Central League II, where they played to a 10-6 record for a fourth place finish.

This season, the Gryphons finished second in the NCL II, lost in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 6 tournament to the eventual champs, California School for the Deaf, and were awarded the No. 7 seed in the NorCal Regional Div. 6 tournament.

Not bad for 4-year-old program and a school without a gym.

“The girls are the definition of hearty and flexible,” head coach Paul Lambrecht said. “I think that defines us.”

On Wednesday, the hearty and flexible Gryphons travel 330 miles north to Etna High School to play the No. 2 seed Lions.

And in Etna, the Gryphons may meet a buzz saw. Etna won the Shasta Cascade League with a 9-1 record. They were runners-up in the Northern Section Div. 6 tournament, falling to No. 1 seed Redding Christian 41-37 in overtime Saturday. They are ranked No. 1 in the state among Div. 6 schools by MaxPreps.

But don’t bother the Gryphons with those details. They are jazzed to still be playing. This the first time in the school’s history that a team has made NorCals. Credo, a Waldorf- inspired public charter school, has only enrolled a full complement of ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th graders since 2013-14.

Lambrecht, coach of the girls’ team since it began four years ago, said that as the team has grown and improved, they have had to figure things out along the way — like power rankings and how the postseason works.

“It’s us just making the road by walking and figuring it out at the time,” he said.

And there have been the logistical hurdles — like the whole no gym thing. In March of 2017, the school moved from a former elementary school campus to a site at Sonoma Mountain Village, where there is no gymnasium.

The team practices in the gym at Rohnert Park’s Callinan Sports & Fitness Center three times a week. They sometimes practice at a local church. Over the weekend, they practiced on the outdoor courts at Brook Haven Middle School in Sebastopol.

Along the way, they are learning to play. And win. They are 13-10 overall and went 6-2 in league this year.

“Two years ago, we were just playing against any school that wanted a better record,” senior, four-year varsity starter (and the coach’s daughter) Ruby Lambrecht said.

In their first years, the Gryphons took all comers. And that presents its own issues. Paul Lambrecht wanted to build a competitive program, but he also wasn’t interested in scaring anyone away. It was a delicate balance in those early days.

“I’m pretty demanding as a coach,” he said. “They have taken to that challenge. Experience or not, they are competing.”

And that’s another layer of this. For some of the Credo students, competitive athletics are not ingrained.