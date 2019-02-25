Authorities: Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited massage parlor for sex on day of AFC game

TERRY SPENCER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 25, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft visited a Florida massage parlor for sex acts on the morning of the AFC Championship Game, which he attended in Kansas City later that day.

According to documents released by the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office on Monday, it was his second visit to the parlor in less than 24 hours.

The documents say Kraft arrived at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in a chauffeured 2015 blue Bentley at 11 a.m. on Jan. 20. He was videotaped receiving oral and manual sex from a woman at the spa in Jupiter. Officials say he gave her a $100 bill and another bill.

Kraft and 24 other men were charged last week with soliciting a prostitute as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking.

