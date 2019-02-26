Remaking of 49ers’ secondary begins with free safety

The 49ers have one good defensive back: Richard Sherman.

He shut down one-third of the field by himself last season. Opponents rarely threw his direction, meaning the rest of the 49ers defensive backs had to cover just two-thirds of the field, and still couldn’t do it. The 49ers gave up an average opponent quarterback rating of 105.4 — second highest in the NFL — and intercepted just two passes, an all-time league low.

The 49ers must remake their secondary. Where should they start?

A team that plays lots of man-to-man coverage would start by adding cornerbacks, because they chase the wide receivers. But, the 49ers don’t play much man to man. They don’t chase. They mostly play three-deep zone coverage (Cover 3), which looks like an outfield. The cornerbacks are the corner outfielders, and the free safety is the centerfielder.

In Cover 3, the free safety is the most important defensive back, because he sees the most action. Any defense that plays Cover 3 better have an excellent free safety who intercepts passes.

The 49ers don’t have one. They have Adrian Colbert and Jimmie Ward, and neither intercepted a pass the past two seasons. Ward will be a free agent this offseason, and the 49ers probably won’t re-sign him.

The 49ers could sign future Hall of Fame free safety Earl Thomas. But, he’ll be 30 in May, has suffered season-ending leg fractures two of the past three seasons, and the Seattle Seahawks don’t want him anymore, despite having more than $50 million in cap space. They want younger players. Likewise, 49ers general manager John Lynch should draft a free safety.

Here is a look at which free safeties the 49ers will have to keep an eye on this week at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis:

Nasir Adderley, Delaware

Adderley intercepted 11 passes the past three seasons in the FCS (formerly Division II), and played both free safety and cornerback.

Adderley has the range to cover lots of grass as the centerfielder in the 49ers’ Cover 3 scheme, and is considered one of the best safeties attending the combine. If the 49ers want him, they’ll have to take him with their second-round pick. They pick fourth in Round 2.

The only knock against Adderley is his size — he’s only 195 pounds. He looks more like a cornerback than a safety. NFL.com says he “absorbs more contact than he dishes out,” which is Jimmie Ward’s problem. Ward is a hard-hitting 195-pound safety who has suffered four season-ending injuries in five seasons. The 49ers should look closely at Adderley’s medical file during the Combine to determine if he’s durable.

Juan Thornhill, Virginia

Thornhill intercepted 13 passes the past three seasons, and played both free safety and cornerback. At the Senior Bowl, he was the starting free safety for the South team, whose defensive coordinator was the 49ers’ Robert Saleh.

Thornhill certainly is big enough to play free safety in the NFL — he’s 6-foot, 202 pounds. But, he’s not particularly fast. He makes plays by relying on his instincts, reading the quarterback’s eyes and breaking early on throws.

The 49ers typically prefer fast free safeties, ones who run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds or better. Thornhill’s time probably will be closer to 4.6 seconds, which is why he should be available in Round 3 or Round 4.