Empire notes: SRJC basketball teams begin playoffs this week

The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team hosts the 18th-seeded Lassen Community College Cougars at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional tournament.

The Bear Cubs are 11-14 overall and went 7-9 in the Big 8 to earn the No. 15 seed. The winner will face No. 2 seed Merced on Saturday.

The Bear Cubs are paced by Cardinal Newman grad Maiya Flores’ 16 points per game, followed by Montgomery grad Shayla Newman’s 11-point average.

Men’s JC hoops hosts Las Positas

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball team was awarded the No. 6 seed in the CCCAA NorCal regional tournament. The Bear Cubs host No. 11 Las Positas at home at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

Last season, the Bear Cubs beat Los Positas 81-58 in the playoffs to advance to the regional final.

Santa Rosa is 21-7 overall and finished second in the Big 8 Conference with a 12-4 record behind the play of first-team all-conference picks Skylar Chavez and Ryan Perez.

Both sophomores, Chavez is averaging 28 points and seven rebounds per game, while Perez is averaging 14 points per contest. The Bear Cubs carry a three-game win streak into Friday’s contest.

Montgomery grad hitting new highs

Montgomery High grad and Santa Rosa Junior College freshman Waisea Jikoiono brought home a first-place finish in the high jump from the Diablo Valley College Hall of Fame track and field meet Friday, and hit the state qualifying mark while he was at it.

Jikoiono cleared 6 feet, 7.5 inches. It’s the best jump in the state at this early point in the season. Jikoiono’s best as a Viking was 6 feet, 5 inches as a senior, which puts him at 45th on the Empire’s all-time list.

Bear Cubs with big bats

The Santa Rosa Junior College softball team is enjoying some strong early-season hitting from some former prep standouts.

Sierra Shanoff, a pitcher and first baseman out of Montgomery High, is hitting a team-leading .520 in her freshman campaign. Sophomore Bethany DeVault, who graduated from Maria Carrillo, is hitting .433 while playing first base and outfield.

Piner grad and Santa Rosa freshman Jonelle Bolduc is hitting .400 for the Bear Cubs and playing shortstop.

The team’s contest with West Valley Tuesday was postponed due to rain. Up next is a home game at 2 p.m. Friday when the Bear Cubs host the Ohlone College Renegades.

Dragons soar in Pittsburg Relays

Sonoma Valley junior Kaylie Barrerra scored two first-place finishes at the Pittsburg Relays Feb. 16. She took first with her triple jump of 33 feet, 3 inches. She did it again in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches to claim a piece of a three-way tie for first place. She finished third in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 10 inches.

Barrera’s long jump and triple jump are Redwood Empire bests so far this season and her high jump is the third best in the area this season behind Napa’s Mia Oggenfuss and Casa Grande’s Chloe Winsemius, who have both cleared five feet this season.

Barrerra’s teammate, junior Luke Sendaydiego cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win in Pittsburg and set the Redwood Empire’s best high-jump mark of the new season.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.