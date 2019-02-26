Benefield: Montgomery girls' season ends on home court

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 25, 2019

San Joaquin Memorial’s pressure was as relentless as the rain Tuesday night.

The 12th-seeded Panthers came into Montgomery High’s gym and pressed and pressured, and perhaps most crucially, they forced the fifth-seeded Vikings to hurry. The visitors pushed the home team right out of their rhythm.

San Joaquin Memorial beat Montgomery 52-34 in the first round of the state NorCal Regional Division II girls tournament, ending the Vikings’ season at 23-8.

“I thought we were a little fast,” said Vikings coach Darryl LaBlue. “They sped us up a little on offense. I think if we could have just slowed down a little bit — we had some good moments out there, unfortunately just not enough.”

The Panthers brought a full-court press, as well as a three-quarter press, almost all night. When one lineup got tired, they made what looked like line changes in a hockey game. They brought three new players off the bench in one subbing sequence. They came at the Vikings in waves, just an endless onslaught of fresh legs and busy hands.

Oh, and this — the Panthers were taller than the Vikings at every position on the floor.

“They’re big,” LaBlue said. “You are used to getting shots, especially our guards. They are trying to get shots over people who are three or four inches bigger than them.”

They were big — and quick. If and when the Vikings managed to drive to the basket, they ran straight into some significant post presence.

“Their height was definitely an advantage for them,” said senior guard McKenzie Weinmann. “That was something that was difficult for us. I have never really guarded someone that is that tall.

“We have actually seen harder presses, but when we crossed half court they would go into a trap that was unseen some of the times,” she said. “Their double teams really got to us.”

And Weinmann said the Panthers’ confidence was palpable.

It was certainly evident in the opening minutes of the game.

The Vikings’ first possession was a miscue that ended with a pass being sent out of bounds. The second time down the floor, senior Ivy Lea was double-teamed and went to the floor. The Panthers picked up the ball and got a layup on the other end. The third time down, Weinmann lost possession against the Panthers’ full-court press.

The Vikings could handle the pressure, LaBlue felt — they just needed to take a collective breath.

“Offensively, we just seemed out of sync,” LaBlue said. “That is partly because of their defense, but at the same time I felt like we had some opportunities.”

Junior Ashleigh Barr kept the Vikings in it in the first quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and two free throws. At the end of the first quarter, the Vikings were down 18-10.

Junior Ciarah Michalik put up four points in the second and junior Anna Schulz added two, but the Panthers’ lead grew to 27-16 at the half.

“What hurts is not being able to sustain any offensive rhythm,” LaBlue said. “We just seemed to be off a click.”

Senior Trinity Hawkins averages 10 points a game but was scoreless in the first half. She found her touch in the second, scoring four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

Barr didn’t hit a 3-pointer after her hot start in the first but finished the game with a team-high 12 points.

Lea got six points on the night.

The Panthers’ leading scorer was senior Aunjona James with 16 points. She averaged nine per game this season. Sophomore Macie James got 13 Tuesday night after coming in averaging 11 a game.

San Joaquin Memorial’s roster shows remarkable depth with a variety of weapons. Their leading scorers put up an average of 11, 11 and nine points respectively, but they have four players who chip in more than six per game. And with a record of 25-5 and an undefeated streak in Fresno’s County-Metro League, every player on their roster scores in every game.

“They are not your typical 12 seed,” LaBlue said. “I’m not sure how they got a 12. I knew it was going to be a tough battle.”

At halftime, down 27-16, LaBlue urged the Vikings to stay with the game plan and take a deep breath on offense.

“(I told them) to fight,” he said. “This group has been resilient all year long. Sometimes we go through lulls when we don’t score, which we sort of did. Teams get away from us. But these guys they don’t stop playing, they just battle.”

The game marked the end of their high school careers for five seniors. There were cheers, but also long, emotional embraces when players emerged from the locker room after the game.

“This is hard,” said Weinmann, a three-year varsity starter. “I had a great four years. This team was by far one of my favorite memories this year.”

Weinmann didn’t score a point in her final outing in a Vikings uniform, but she very likely left bits of skin and perhaps blood on the floor, wrestling for loose balls. The understanding that this was the end of the road started to show on hers and others’ faces as the clock wound down.

Not many teams and players get to end their careers with a win. It’s a brutal reality. There will be no practice Wednesday. They won’t travel to a game on Thursday.

“There were a lot of tears in there, mine included,” LaBlue said of the postgame locker room.

He tried to remind his team of all that they have accomplished both this year and in seasons past.

“It’s the third year in a row they have made it to NorCals, getting into the semifinals for at least the third year in a row at NCS. There is a lot to be proud of,” he said. “I’m awfully proud of that group. I’m going to miss being around them every day. That’s the bottom line.”

As the gym cleared out, everyone walked out into the relentless rain.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com

