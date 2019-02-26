Benefield: Montgomery girls' season ends on home court

San Joaquin Memorial’s pressure was as relentless as the rain Tuesday night.

The 12th-seeded Panthers came into Montgomery High’s gym and pressed and pressured, and perhaps most crucially, they forced the fifth-seeded Vikings to hurry. The visitors pushed the home team right out of their rhythm.

San Joaquin Memorial beat Montgomery 52-34 in the first round of the state NorCal Regional Division II girls tournament, ending the Vikings’ season at 23-8.

“I thought we were a little fast,” said Vikings coach Darryl LaBlue. “They sped us up a little on offense. I think if we could have just slowed down a little bit — we had some good moments out there, unfortunately just not enough.”

The Panthers brought a full-court press, as well as a three-quarter press, almost all night. When one lineup got tired, they made what looked like line changes in a hockey game. They brought three new players off the bench in one subbing sequence. They came at the Vikings in waves, just an endless onslaught of fresh legs and busy hands.

Oh, and this — the Panthers were taller than the Vikings at every position on the floor.

“They’re big,” LaBlue said. “You are used to getting shots, especially our guards. They are trying to get shots over people who are three or four inches bigger than them.”

They were big — and quick. If and when the Vikings managed to drive to the basket, they ran straight into some significant post presence.

“Their height was definitely an advantage for them,” said senior guard McKenzie Weinmann. “That was something that was difficult for us. I have never really guarded someone that is that tall.

“We have actually seen harder presses, but when we crossed half court they would go into a trap that was unseen some of the times,” she said. “Their double teams really got to us.”

And Weinmann said the Panthers’ confidence was palpable.

It was certainly evident in the opening minutes of the game.

The Vikings’ first possession was a miscue that ended with a pass being sent out of bounds. The second time down the floor, senior Ivy Lea was double-teamed and went to the floor. The Panthers picked up the ball and got a layup on the other end. The third time down, Weinmann lost possession against the Panthers’ full-court press.

The Vikings could handle the pressure, LaBlue felt — they just needed to take a collective breath.

“Offensively, we just seemed out of sync,” LaBlue said. “That is partly because of their defense, but at the same time I felt like we had some opportunities.”

Junior Ashleigh Barr kept the Vikings in it in the first quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and two free throws. At the end of the first quarter, the Vikings were down 18-10.

Junior Ciarah Michalik put up four points in the second and junior Anna Schulz added two, but the Panthers’ lead grew to 27-16 at the half.

“What hurts is not being able to sustain any offensive rhythm,” LaBlue said. “We just seemed to be off a click.”

Senior Trinity Hawkins averages 10 points a game but was scoreless in the first half. She found her touch in the second, scoring four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.