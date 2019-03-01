Benefield: Montgomery girls' playoff run ends

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2019

Montgomery Vikings girls soccer coach Pat McDonald smiled at his players circled around him, but his tone was solemn. Behind him, the Mountain View Spartans posed for team pictures, a session that was broken up intermittently by cheers.

When the Vikings’ postgame huddle broke, players wiped tears and sweat from their faces in equal measure.

The No. 2 Vikings, winners of the North Bay League-Oak Division and the North Coast Section Division 2 crown, were upended by the third-seeded Spartans at Santa Rosa High Thursday night in the semifinal game of the Division II NorCal tournament. The score was 3-3 after 80 minutes of regulation and still 3-3 after a 15-minute golden goal period. The Spartans walked away the victors after topping the Vikings 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

It was a crushing way to end a comeback that looked nearly improbable.

The visiting Spartans came into the game with a 19-2-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 finish in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League-DeAnza division. They also came with freshman Allie Montoya, who in her spare times suits up and stars for the U15 U.S. National team.

She showed every bit why as she had a hand in every single one of the Spartan’s first-half goals, scoring two and assisting on the other. Behind Montoya, the Spartans looked on paper, like they had put the game away.

But Montgomery was not being outplayed. It was a fairly even battle in the first half, with Montgomery getting the better end of chances, but they could not get one past the Spartans’ goalkeeper, Sophia Sasaki.

The Spartans made it 3-0 in the final moment of the first half on a bounce-around play in the box after a corner kick. After the whistle blew, indicating both the goal and the end of the half, in my notebook I wrote, “Dagger.”

Apparently, during their halftime talk, the Vikings didn’t look at my notes.

“I asked them at halftime, ‘What do you guys want to be remembered for? Do you want to come back and fight? Or do you want to just give in?’” McDonald said.

But that’s a tough assignment.

“3-0 is hard, it’s not easy ... when you put 3-0 in the goal, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh we’ve got this game,’” junior Micky Rosenbaum said. “It’s not easy at all. It’s really tough.”

The Vikings proved up to the challenge.

About 240 seconds into the second half, freshman Angelica Barragan chased down a ball in the Spartans’ defensive end, beat a player and netted the Vikings’ first goal.

“We talked about getting a goal in the first five minutes. That was our key,” McDonald said

Three minutes later, Rosenbaum passed to senior Cindy Arteaga on the left side. Arteaga took a set-up touch and scorched one past Sasaki to make it 3-2.

“Cindy’s second shot was just beautiful,” McDonald said.

“She literally carries this team. She does things the other kids can’t do,” he said. “She just has an extra motor.”

Arteaga did everything for the Vikings all game, but her effort in the second half was something to behold. Every time she touched the ball, which was incredibly often, the feeling from the Vikings’ bench and from the fans in the stands was, “This is it. This is when Cindy wins it.”

She had her chances. While Sasaki was outstanding, the Vikings missed a couple that weren’t on frame, too.

But with six minutes to play and the Vikings down 3-2, the referee called a foul and issued a yellow card to Montoya well outside of the Spartans’ box. Vikings junior Christina Cawood sent the free kick into the box, but when a Mountain View defender went to clear it, the ball ricocheted into her hand, setting up a penalty kick.

McDonald called — who else? — Arteaga’s number.

Arteaga, cool as can be, sent the ball right past an outstretched Sasaki and tied the game.

The 15-minute overtime period was “golden goal” — meaning the first goal wins the game.

But the fatigue on both sides was obvious. It wasn’t just Thursday night’s game — both of these teams have been in the postseason grind for weeks. A playoff schedule with games Tuesday, Thursday and then Saturday is no joke.

“All of us were so dead tired from all of the games we’ve been playing in NCS and our game two days ago. We were all so tired,” Rosenbaum said.

With the ball soaring around and neither team able to take a deep breath and settle it, the Spartans’ Montoya could have been the decider. Her speed and ability to track down long, counter-attack balls could have spelled the end for the Vikings in the golden goal period.

But a Montgomery sophomore named Kaila Watkins tracked Montoya and made sure did not inflict more damage.

“She just went up against a girl on the national team,” McDonald said of his sophomore defender. “She did a great job. You might see that girl on TV some day and (Watkins) stood her up.”

The score remained 3-3 after the only overtime period, so the game went to a penalty shootout.

Montoya converted the opening shot, after which Rosenbaum’s shot for the Vikings hit the right post and went wide. Mountain View’s second shooter, Claire Pare, missed wide left. Montgomery freshman Boston Girman converted her shot, as did Mountain View’s Sistine Noel.

Sasaki stopped Christina Cawood’s shot and Mountain View’s Charis Toney, who played a heck of a game against a potent Viking offense, hit her shot.

Arteaga stepped to the spot in a must-score situation. She did.

But on the next shot, Mountain View senior Sydney Arrillaga was successful. Game over.

The win puts Mountain View in the NorCal final against No. 4 St. Francis, which dispatched No. 8 Cardinal Newman 2-0 Thursday night.

“It’s not the way we want to lose a game. Especially coming up from a 3-0 loss, scoring three goals and going into PKs and losing — it’s the hardest way to lose,” Rosenbaum said.

But it was the fight that Rosenbaum said she will remember, not the loss.

“That is what I’m so grateful for — everyone just wanting it so badly. That feeling will never go away — that is what I will take away from this game, just our energy,” she said.

It was the end of a high school career for Arteaga, who was visibly crushed.

“We played with heart,” she said. “These are the games where you have to play with what’s left in your tank.”

The winner, she said, is “just who wants it more.”

I think that might have been the only moment all night that Arteaga got it wrong. Nobody wanted it more.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com.

