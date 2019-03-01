Benefield: Montgomery girls' playoff run ends

Montgomery Vikings girls soccer coach Pat McDonald smiled at his players circled around him, but his tone was solemn. Behind him, the Mountain View Spartans posed for team pictures, a session that was broken up intermittently by cheers.

When the Vikings’ postgame huddle broke, players wiped tears and sweat from their faces in equal measure.

The No. 2 Vikings, winners of the North Bay League-Oak Division and the North Coast Section Division 2 crown, were upended by the third-seeded Spartans at Santa Rosa High Thursday night in the semifinal game of the Division II NorCal tournament. The score was 3-3 after 80 minutes of regulation and still 3-3 after a 15-minute golden goal period. The Spartans walked away the victors after topping the Vikings 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

It was a crushing way to end a comeback that looked nearly improbable.

The visiting Spartans came into the game with a 19-2-2 record overall and an 8-1-1 finish in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League-DeAnza division. They also came with freshman Allie Montoya, who in her spare times suits up and stars for the U15 U.S. National team.

She showed every bit why as she had a hand in every single one of the Spartan’s first-half goals, scoring two and assisting on the other. Behind Montoya, the Spartans looked on paper, like they had put the game away.

But Montgomery was not being outplayed. It was a fairly even battle in the first half, with Montgomery getting the better end of chances, but they could not get one past the Spartans’ goalkeeper, Sophia Sasaki.

The Spartans made it 3-0 in the final moment of the first half on a bounce-around play in the box after a corner kick. After the whistle blew, indicating both the goal and the end of the half, in my notebook I wrote, “Dagger.”

Apparently, during their halftime talk, the Vikings didn’t look at my notes.

“I asked them at halftime, ‘What do you guys want to be remembered for? Do you want to come back and fight? Or do you want to just give in?’” McDonald said.

But that’s a tough assignment.

“3-0 is hard, it’s not easy ... when you put 3-0 in the goal, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh we’ve got this game,’” junior Micky Rosenbaum said. “It’s not easy at all. It’s really tough.”

The Vikings proved up to the challenge.

About 240 seconds into the second half, freshman Angelica Barragan chased down a ball in the Spartans’ defensive end, beat a player and netted the Vikings’ first goal.

“We talked about getting a goal in the first five minutes. That was our key,” McDonald said

Three minutes later, Rosenbaum passed to senior Cindy Arteaga on the left side. Arteaga took a set-up touch and scorched one past Sasaki to make it 3-2.

“Cindy’s second shot was just beautiful,” McDonald said.

“She literally carries this team. She does things the other kids can’t do,” he said. “She just has an extra motor.”

Arteaga did everything for the Vikings all game, but her effort in the second half was something to behold. Every time she touched the ball, which was incredibly often, the feeling from the Vikings’ bench and from the fans in the stands was, “This is it. This is when Cindy wins it.”