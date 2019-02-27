Cardinal Newman girls' comeback falls just short in state basketball playoffs

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 26, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For a program with a tradition of excellence, expectations can be exceedingly high, almost unattainably high sometimes.

Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball team has won a remarkable 80 percent of its games in the past seven years under coach Monica Mertle’s tutelage (178-44), including bringing home a state title in 2016.

Going into Tuesday night’s state NorCal regional Division I playoffs, the No. 3 seed Cardinals were set to face off with No. 14 St. Francis of Mountain View, the lowest-seeded team in the tournament.

Not a gimme, but just by the numbers, one might assume Newman would take without too much trouble.

But, as Mertle knows, in the state playoffs, every team is dangerous. And St. Francis plays in a challenging league.

The underdog Lancers came out with intensity and led nearly the entire game, holding off a last-minute Cardinals push to upset higher-ranked Newman, 64-62, in a first-round game in Santa Rosa.

It was the second year in a row that Newman was eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.

St. Francis held control of the game until midway through the third quarter, leading by as many as 11 with 5:27 left.

But the Cardinals showed a spark and went on a 10-2 run over two minutes to close to two, 39-37, going into the final quarter.

Ninety seconds into the fourth, after an Emma Nordby 15-foot jumper and an Anya Choice 3-pointer, Newman tied it at 42.

Choice was fouled on a drive up the middle, and the three-point play gave Newman its first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter, 45-42.

Another Choice bucket-and-foul-shot gave Newman the largest lead it had on the night, 48-42, with 4:58 left in the game.

But St. Francis freshman Jessica Oakland found the hot hand, hitting two 3-pointers and another bucket to lead the Lancers down the stretch.

The lead changed hands six times in the final five minutes.

Avery Cargill, who found her shot in the second half, hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to pull Newman to within one, 61-60.

But Newman lost possession under its own basket when it couldn’t get the inbound pass in in time, giving the ball back to Lancers with 18 seconds left.

The Lancers’ Makayla Buenrostro hit a foul shot to go up 62-60, and Oakland netted two more foul shots with 6 seconds left to ice it.

St. Francis coach Sami Pompei praised the young Oakland’s fortitude and the maturity of senior point guard Paige Uyehara.

“Jessica was big time with those threes,” she said. “She’s fearless.”

Uyehara played the whole fourth quarter with four fouls.

“I love the way we executed our defense,” she said. “When (Newman) went on that run, we stuck to it. They upped the pressure and it made us play faster, but once we settled, we were OK.”

Newman got behind from the outset, taking a brief 10-9 lead early in the second quarter before giving more ground to trail by eight at the half, 27-19.

It was an issue Mertle had discussed with her team this season.

“The biggest thing was we got off to a slow start,” she said after a somber meeting with her team. “We gave up five offensive rebounds in the first couple minutes.

“We’d been talking about our starts for a long time. It shows how a slow start can affect your momentum. We dug ourselves into a hole.”

St. Francis has nine seniors on the team, and Mertle said they played with the intensity of young women who knew their high school careers may end at any moment.

“We had one great senior (Cargill), but we had to play older than we are,” she said.

The Cardinals, who lost last week in the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinals, said her team didn’t overlook St. Francis.

“At this level, every team is good. The seeds are just a way of organizing the tournament, the numbers don’t mean anything,” she said.

Newman’s Choice had a game-high 26 points, while her best friend Uyehara had 21 for St. Francis. The two have played on several teams together and may attend the same college, Uyehara said.

“It’s always a battle when we play against each other,” she said. “Cardinal Newman had such a great effort. But it’s good to be the underdog.”

Oakland added 18 for the Lancers, while Cargill added 11 for Newman and Reese Searcy and Emma Nordby each had 10.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine