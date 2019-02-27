Cardinal Newman girls' comeback falls just short in state basketball playoffs

For a program with a tradition of excellence, expectations can be exceedingly high, almost unattainably high sometimes.

Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball team has won a remarkable 80 percent of its games in the past seven years under coach Monica Mertle’s tutelage (178-44), including bringing home a state title in 2016.

Going into Tuesday night’s state NorCal regional Division I playoffs, the No. 3 seed Cardinals were set to face off with No. 14 St. Francis of Mountain View, the lowest-seeded team in the tournament.

Not a gimme, but just by the numbers, one might assume Newman would take without too much trouble.

But, as Mertle knows, in the state playoffs, every team is dangerous. And St. Francis plays in a challenging league.

The underdog Lancers came out with intensity and led nearly the entire game, holding off a last-minute Cardinals push to upset higher-ranked Newman, 64-62, in a first-round game in Santa Rosa.

It was the second year in a row that Newman was eliminated in the first round of the state playoffs.

St. Francis held control of the game until midway through the third quarter, leading by as many as 11 with 5:27 left.

But the Cardinals showed a spark and went on a 10-2 run over two minutes to close to two, 39-37, going into the final quarter.

Ninety seconds into the fourth, after an Emma Nordby 15-foot jumper and an Anya Choice 3-pointer, Newman tied it at 42.

Choice was fouled on a drive up the middle, and the three-point play gave Newman its first lead since the opening minute of the second quarter, 45-42.

Another Choice bucket-and-foul-shot gave Newman the largest lead it had on the night, 48-42, with 4:58 left in the game.

But St. Francis freshman Jessica Oakland found the hot hand, hitting two 3-pointers and another bucket to lead the Lancers down the stretch.

The lead changed hands six times in the final five minutes.

Avery Cargill, who found her shot in the second half, hit a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to pull Newman to within one, 61-60.

But Newman lost possession under its own basket when it couldn’t get the inbound pass in in time, giving the ball back to Lancers with 18 seconds left.

The Lancers’ Makayla Buenrostro hit a foul shot to go up 62-60, and Oakland netted two more foul shots with 6 seconds left to ice it.

St. Francis coach Sami Pompei praised the young Oakland’s fortitude and the maturity of senior point guard Paige Uyehara.

“Jessica was big time with those threes,” she said. “She’s fearless.”

Uyehara played the whole fourth quarter with four fouls.

“I love the way we executed our defense,” she said. “When (Newman) went on that run, we stuck to it. They upped the pressure and it made us play faster, but once we settled, we were OK.”

Newman got behind from the outset, taking a brief 10-9 lead early in the second quarter before giving more ground to trail by eight at the half, 27-19.

It was an issue Mertle had discussed with her team this season.