New Giants pitcher Drew Pomeranz bulked up in offseason

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Every February, baseball players report to spring training to make an all-important announcement.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” they say.

Last offseason, Drew Pomeranz wanted to join his fittest baseball brethren, so he tried to cut out salts, butter and oils from his diet. He never felt quite right.

Pomeranz struggled through the worst season of his professional career as he dealt with a flexor strain and bicep tendinitis. He posted a 6.08 ERA in 26 games and was initially left off the Boston Red Sox playoff roster.

He considers the 2018 season an aberration.

“In my mind, I completely throw out last year,” Pomeranz said. “It’s not like, ‘Oh man, I’ve lost it. I’m declining.’ It’s just one of those years where everything went the way I didn’t want it to. I just try and erase all of it except for the World Series ring. I’ll keep that.”

Upon becoming a free agent, Pomeranz took a different approach to the offseason. He focused on strength training and hit the weight room, but he also reverted to his old diet. It’s one that has served him well.

“I’m actually 15 pounds heavier by design,” Pomeranz said. “Last year I was working out a lot and was eating cleaner and sometimes you accidentally lose a few pounds just by eating cleaner food. This year I was eating everything, working out hard, worried about strength. I think that helps you stay healthy too.”

In January, Pomeranz signed a one-year deal with the Giants because he wanted to compete for a job in a starting rotation instead of a bullpen. With Johnny Cueto sidelined for most if not all of 2019 and Jeff Samardzija’s status uncertain, Pomeranz figured he could come to camp and win a job.

His manager hopes he does.

“You have to deal with ups and downs in this game and you’re going to have an off year, but he’s had a lot of success too,” Bruce Bochy said. “He’s healthy, has above-average pitches and if he’s healthy, it’s going to work here.”

Pomeranz made his Cactus League debut in Monday’s 4-4 tie against the White Sox and allowed two hits and one earned run in two innings of work. He pitched in relief behind Derek Holland Monday, but Pomeranz will be stretched out like a starter this spring.

The 6-foot-6 left-hander believes he’ll have the durability to rebound in the Giants’ rotation, especially after working back to his fighting weight.

“Carrying a little extra fat around, it’s important for guys,” Pomeranz said. “You see guys lose weight, come in and their velo drops and they get hurt. You don’t have any protection in your body.”

Pomeranz is excited to work with Giants pitching coach Curt Young, who guided him during his two-year stint in Oakland from 2014-2015. Holland gives Young some of the credit for helping revitalize his career last season and believes Pomeranz is in line to benefit from the partnership.

“If that’s what we’re going to call it, the Derek Holland candidate to bounce back, I think he can definitely do it,” Holland said. “This will be good for him here and I think he’s got a lot to bring to the table.”

Is Pomeranz in the best shape of his life? That’s a question he doesn’t necessarily need to answer.

After gaining 15 pounds and adding strength to his frame, Pomeranz feels much better than he did last year. And that’s what matters to the Giants.