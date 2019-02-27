A's pitcher Mike Fiers holds his own against Angels' big bats in spring debut

MESA, Arizona — Mike Fiers didn’t exactly get a chance to ease into his Cactus League debut.

When the right-hander took the mound to start for the A’s in Tuesday’s 17-5 loss to the Angels, the first batter to greet him was Mike Trout. No big deal, just start your spring off by facing arguably the best baseball player on the planet.

It’s not the most ideal situation for Fiers, given the number of times the A’s will face the Angels over the regular season. But he knows the deal.

Trout was not the only starter in the Angels’ lineup. Regulars Albert Pujols and David Fletcher also made the trip to Hohokam Stadium to get a look at Fiers.

“That’s why he’s over here. He wants to see me,” Fiers said of Trout. “These guys all want to see me because we’re going to face each other a lot. It’s not a huge deal. I like facing those guys. But I’d rather see them in the regular season.”

Trout legged out a single to lead off the game, but Fiers settled in and began to look more like the pitcher he was for the A’s during last year’s playoff run. He was the first A’s pitcher to complete three innings of work this spring and allowed just one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.

“First time on the mound in a game, he pitched well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got enough of a track record that (the Angels) know what he does anyway. This was more about just getting work in and working on pitches.”

The five strikeouts were a continuation of Fiers’ increased strikeout totals from the time he arrived in Oakland via trade from the Tigers last August. Fiers does not throw his fastball particularly hard, averaging around 92-93 mph. His ability to strike guys out starts with being aggressive early in the count and elevating his pitches up in the zone as the at-bat goes on.

“I’m just trying to do the things I was doing last year,” Fiers said. “Filling the zone up, keeping guys off balance and trying to get off the field as quick as possible.”

Asked if he might have been holding back some of his stuff, knowing that he was up against an AL West rival, Fiers was sly in his response with an answer to keep the Angels on their toes.

“I’m going to be totally different against them. All that stuff I did today was for show,” Fiers said with a grin. “Pitched totally different than I would in the regular season.”

Martini’s scare in outfield

Nick Martini had a scare in the sixth inning when he tripped over his shoelace and crashed into the left-field wall as he went for a fly ball.

Teammates Chad Pinder and Dustin Fowler immediately raced over to Martini after the collision, as did Melvin and trainer Nick Paparesta from the dugout.

Martini got up under his own power after a couple of minutes and was able to walk on his own, but the A’s decided to remove him from the game and replace him with Skye Bolt.

Melvin had not heard back about the x-rays Martini was sent to get but believes the outfielder hyperextended his back.

“It looked like his neck at first, but it ended up being his back,” Melvin said. “He was walking around, but he’s not going to feel good for a few days. Hopefully it’s nothing structural.”