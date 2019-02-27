Playoff roundup: Newman girls upset division's top seed in state soccer tournament

Playing in miserable weather conditions, with gusty winds and cold, lashing rain, the eighth-seeded Cardinal Newman girls soccer team pulled off a huge 2-1 upset in overtime against No. 1 Whitney on Tuesday afternoon in their opening game of the state NorCal Division II tournament.

The win propels the Cardinals (16-4-1) to a regional semifinal Thursday at 4 p.m. against No. 4 seed St. Francis of Sacramento.

Against Whitney (16-5-5) of Rocklin, the game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, forcing an overtime period of up to 15 minutes with a “golden goal” that would end the game.

In the overtime, Cardinal Newman’s Keely Roy slotted a ball from 20 yards out to the far post for the winner.

“It was a nice goal,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “We finally got the ball wide and we were rewarded for it.”

Whitney took the lead in the 20th minute with a goal off a crossing pass, but the Cardinals scored the equalizer in the 36th minute as Claire Hernandez headed in a goal in tight quarters off a corner kick powered by Roy.

Cardinal Newman had a 13-4 edge in shots but couldn’t cash in on most of their chances. The Cardinals had a goal nullified in the first half due to an offsides penalty and then a breakaway halted in the second half, also on an offsides call.

“We had good (scoring) opportunities that we just didn’t put them away. We definitely had the better chances, especially in the first half,” Gilson said. “I think the weather hurt us more than it did Whitney because of our style of play.”

Cardinal Newman goalkeeper Paige Foster made three saves, all central to the Cardinals’ victory.

“They were good, solid saves,” Gilson said of Foster’s denials. “She did a great job. She was flawless; she didn’t make any mistakes.”

In boys soccer:

BERKELEY 4, MONTGOMERY 1

In a Division I matchup between previously undefeated heavyweights, the visiting sixth-seeded Vikings (21-1-2) succumbed on the road to the No. 3 Yellowjackets (24-0-4) to put a disappointing end on an otherwise stellar season for Montgomery.

“It hurts to have a season end and careers end,” Montgomery coach Jon Schwan said. “I didn’t have the boys ready to play. For whatever reason, we didn’t play very well tonight. It is tough to go out not playing your best game.”

The Vikings, North Coast Section Division 2 champions, trailed 2-0 late in the first half when Montgomery’s Calvin Perkins sizzled in a 12-yarder for a score to cut the deficit to one goal.

“It was a great finish by Calvin,” Schwan said. “We felt pretty good at halftime. But we never settled in in the second half. We didn’t play like ourselves. We never go into a rhythm.”

Berkeley added two goals in the second half while going against the driving wind to end Montgomery’s hopes of a comeback.

“There were times when it felt like Berkeley had an extra man on the field, to be honest,” Schwan said. “They handled the bad weather better than we did. It just didn’t seem to affect them like it did us. Berkeley outmatched us; they deserved the win.”

The teams played to a 3-3 draw back on Jan. 4, but in the rematch Berkeley had more energy and was the effective aggressor. Even so, Schwan said despite Montgomery’s loss, the Vikings have a lot to celebrate this season.

“We have a lot of successes to look back on. We are very hopeful for the future,” Schwan said. “We will be back next year.”

In boys basketball:

CLEAR LAKE 61, MCCLYMONDS 56

In a Division V first-round game, the host third-seeded Cardinals (27-3) slipped by the 14th-seeded Warriors (10-18) behind 17 points from TJ Marcks off the bench.

At 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, Marcks bullied his way into the key for tough inside buckets that made the difference for Clear Lake.

“McClymonds (Oakland) had no answers for TJ,” Clear Lake coach Scott DeLeon said. “He played really well tonight. He had a great game.”

Jaron Mertle added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Dylan Sun led the Warriors with 12 points.

While Clear Lake’s perimeter game was off, its defense was not.

“We just clamped down on defense and made McClymonds shoot from the outside,” DeLeon said. “They did not shoot particularly well.”

Clear Lake moves on to host a regional semifinal game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against sixth-seeded Lincoln of San Francisco.

In girls basketball:

CLOVERDALE 50, TRINITY 26

The host fourth-seeded Eagles (26-5) had an easy time against the No. 13 Wolves of Weaverville in a Division V opening-round game.

“Trinity is pretty athletic; they are a gritty team,” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and went to a trapping zone in the second half. Our defense played well.”

Tehya Bird had 17 points and Kayli Persons chipped in 16 points to lead Cloverdale.

Lauren Harper had 10 points to lead Trinity (15-17).

Cloverdale will host fifth-seeded Rincon Valley Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a regional semifinal. Cloverdale recently defeated RVC 51-38 in a Division 5 NCS semifinal.

RINCON VALLEY CHRISTIAN 60, BIGGS 33

In a Division V first-round game the host Eagles (22-7) used their superior size to overwhelm the smaller No. 12 Wolverines (26-2).

“We were the taller team and we tried to use our size advantage the best we could. We rebounded well and had a really good rebounding effort,” RVC coach Richard Higgenbottom said. “We did a good job contesting Biggs’ outside game.”

RVC was paced by Caroline Chambers (27 points, 9 rebounds), Elizabeth Chambers (17 points, 7 rebounds), and Katrina Gorauskas (11 points, 12 rebounds).

Biggs, of the Chico area, was led by Grace Felkins with 13 points.

“We had a really good defensive game,” Higgenbottom said. “The teams that are moving on are playing great defense, simply put.”

