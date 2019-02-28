Report: Giants meet with Bryce Harper again

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — The Giants stepped up their pursuit of free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper with another meeting in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to multiple sources.

Giants CEO Larry Baer and president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi were in Las Vegas, Harper’s hometown, to meet with the coveted free agent and agent Scott Boras for a second time in a matter of weeks.

The Giants met with Harper and Boras for the first time at the beginning of February and are one of a handful of teams left pursuing the six-time All-Star. A source confirmed NBC Sports Bay Area’s report that San Francisco is willing to negotiate a deal in the 10-year range to acquire Harper.

Manager Bruce Bochy did not attend the meeting, but Bochy was present at the first meeting between the two sides at the beginning of the month. Multiple Giants players including Buster Posey have said they would welcome Harper with open arms to the clubhouse and are eager to add him to a lineup that has finished 29th in runs scored in each of the last two years.

The Giants are the third known team to send representatives to Las Vegas in the span of a week, joining the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Phillies have expressed the most public interest in Harper, as owner John Middleton flew to Las Vegas on Friday in an attempt to close a deal with the former Nationals star.

A group from the Dodgers that met with Harper on Sunday included manager Dave Roberts, who told reporters the club was doing “due diligence” in vetting Harper.

Barring a late push from a club that’s not currently engaged with Harper, it’s believed the Giants, Dodgers and Phillies are the only teams left with a chance of signing Harper. A source familiar with the Giants’ pursuit of Harper said there’s a growing sense of optimism the team’s chances of landing Harper are serious.

After free-agent infielder Manny Machado signed a 10-year, $300 million with the Padres last week, many in the industry believed the Phillies would be motivated to make Harper the highest-paid free-agent signing in baseball history. However, at this point in the offseason, it’s uncertain whether Harper is motivated to play in Philadelphia or more interested in playing for a team closer to his Las Vegas home.

The Dodgers indicated they were not interested in Harper earlier in the offseason, but it’s possible plans have changed, particularly after Southern California native Nolan Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Los Angeles was believed to be interested in signing Arenado next offseason when he was scheduled to become a free agent.

Contract negotiations between the Giants and Harper’s camp will include the discussion of a player opt-out clause set to kick in at some point during the first half of a long-term contract.