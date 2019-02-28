Jesus Luzardo shines in relief work for A's

MESA, Arizona — The Jesus Luzardo hype train is operating at full speed.

The A’s top prospect was dominant in his two innings of work in a 5-3 loss to the Dodgers Wednesday afternoon. Luzardo struck out three of the seven batters he faced, with the only base runner reaching on an error.

Dodgers hitters appeared uncomfortable throughout their at-bats against the left-hander as Luzardo unleashed his full arsenal of pitches. Luzardo showed off his high-90s fastball often and utilized his off-speed stuff as his strikeout pitch. But it was the result of having better command of his pitches than he did in his first spring outing last week against the Mariners.

“I felt a lot more confident than last time,” Luzardo said. “All my pitches were working. Last time I had to get my feet wet and now I was more aggressive and getting after it.”

Luzardo also worked at a much quicker pace than he previously did. After catcher Nick Hundley would throw the ball back he immediately was stepping right back on the mound and toeing the rubber. It’s the pace Luzardo works at when he feels at his best.

“When I slow the game down, it doesn’t really work out for me too well,” Luzardo said. “I’m more of an aggressive, fast-paced pitcher. Get the ball and go.”

He even managed to throw some Dodgers hitters off with an occasional quick pitch shortly after getting set for his delivery. It’s a move he began using last season in the minors and decided to implement into his bullpen sessions this spring.

A day that started off with Matt Chapman’s debut dominating the conversation ended with Luzardo’s brilliance leaving his coaches in awe.

“He’s got unbelievable stuff,” A’s pitching coach Scott Emerson said. “In my opinion, this guy is going to be an elite pitcher in the big leagues. It’s just about getting out there more and seeing where he’s at.

“The fastball is electric, the changeup is really, really good, and he’s got an exploding breaking ball.”

The A’s threw Luzardo’s name in the mix as a potential candidate for the opening-day rotation shortly after their elimination from the postseason in October and have maintained that stance throughout spring. That opportunity has only been getting better with each outing, as he’s yet to allow an earned run in three innings pitched.

If he continues at this rate, it’s going to be tough for the A’s to keep Luzardo out of the starting rotation.

“I think now he’s realizing he’s got a place to be and he wants to make this team,” Emerson said. “He’s going out there and pitching like his hair’s on fire.”

Luzardo isn’t concerned with making the team right out of spring. Whether his major league debut comes in March or September, he’s just working to be prepared once that time arrives.

“There’s no time period,” Luzardo said. “Every outing I go out there I want to be ready. I take spring training as if it were the regular season.”

Notes

Daniel Mengden got his second start of the spring and allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over two innings of work.

Things started out bad for the right-hander as the Dodgers jumped out with two runs on three straight hits to begin the game. But as the outing went on, he appeared to fill up the zone with strikes more often and get his work in under the 50-pitch limit.

“There are some things he needs to work on with his command,” Emerson said. “We need a little bit more quality strikes out of him. The first couple of outings are about getting your feet underneath you and putting balls over the plate. We’ll worry about getting outs a little later.”

Chapman is not back to where he wants to be, but he took a big step in the right direction Wednesday.

The Gold Glove third baseman went 0 for 2 with a walk in his Cactus League debut as the designated hitter.

Chapman worked a full count in his first two at-bats, drawing the walk in the third inning against Daniel Corcino. He popped out to first in his final at-bat and saw a total of 15 pitches on the day.

Outfielder Nick Martini injured his knee after colliding with the left-field wall during Tuesday’s game. Martini’s X-ray results revealed no structural damage, but he had an MRI taken Wednesday. A’s manager Bob Melvin expects the outfielder to miss at least a couple of days.