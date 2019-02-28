No Bryce, Giants: Harper signs with Phillies

NEW YORK — It took a long time and a lot of money, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally landed Bryce Harper with a record contract.

The young star outfielder and the Phillies agreed Thursday to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

Harper's agent, California-based Scott Boras, said the deal was agreed to at 10:34 a.m. PST, subject to a successful physical.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler and his players learned of the agreement from fans behind Philadelphia's dugout who saw media reports on their mobile devices during a spring training game in Clearwater, Florida.

"If the reports are true, it's a huge moment for our baseball team," Kapler said. "Certainly I think that the city of Philadelphia would embrace Bryce Harper. I think he would be very happy in this city because our fans care deeply about winning."

A 26-year-old All-Star who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

"Harp's goal was he wanted the largest contract and he wanted his value," Boras said. "He wanted the largest length he could get because he really wanted to stay in one city and one uniform, wanted to get a ballpark he hit well in, saw the ball well."

Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs and a .930 OPS in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park. He likely would hit third or fourth, according to Kapler.

"We get a whole lot better on the field," the manager said. "Bryce Harper is a sensational teammate."

Harper's agreement surpasses the previous high for a free agent, set last week when infielder Manny Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Harper's average annual value of $25.4 million ranks 14th in baseball history, well below the high of $34.1 million set by Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke as part of a $206.5 million, six-year contract that started in 2016.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus in equal installments this June 1 and Nov. 1, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.

Philadelphia will forfeit its second-highest draft selection, currently No. 55, and $500,000 of its 2019-20 international signing bonus pool allotment. Because Washington paid luxury tax last season, its compensation pick will be after the fourth round, about 140th.

Following a slow offseason of negotiations that sparked outrage from the players' association, three players in a 10-day span agreed to deals guaranteeing a total of $890 million. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado, who would have been eligible for free agency next offseason, signed a $260 million, eight-year agreement this week.

"We want our best players to sign the biggest, longest contracts," said Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun, the 2012 NL MVP. "Overall, it's a good day for all baseball players to see him get properly compensated."

Phillies owner John Middleton met with Harper in a Las Vegas hotel suite and at dinner around the time of the winter meetings in December and then again last weekend. Boras said Middleton's wife, Leigh, and Harper's wife, Kayla, were part of the gathering.