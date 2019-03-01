Barber: Bryce Harper signing bursts Giants' fantasies

Are you ready for this, Giants fans? Are you ready for a long, lazy August that has you scouting recreation.gov for last-minute camping sites? Are you ready for Bruce Bochy saying “We want to get a look at some of these younger guys” as the team approaches 90 losses?

Baseball is an unpredictable sport. No one except liars-in-retrospect thought the A’s would win 97 games last season. So yeah, there is reason to hope the Giants will be competitive in 2019. But there is no valid reason to expect it.

Bryce Harper’s decision to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was the period at the end of the sentence. The Giants are likely doomed to another year of suckiness, and you’d might as well brush up on the career statistics and lefty/righty splits of Austin Slater and Chris Shaw.

Not that Giants president Farhan Zaidi was necessarily wrong in failing to outbid the Phillies. Three hundred and thirty million dollars is a lot of sourdough, and 13 years is a very long time commitment. As others pointed out, babies born in Philly this week might be bar mitzvahed before Harper’s contract expires.

Handing out massive contracts to superstars has never been Zaidi’s modus operandi. He’s an endless tinkerer who likes to improve the roster with a waiver-wire pickup here, a trade for minor-league prospects there. Zaidi had a lot of success doing it that way in Oakland and Los Angeles, and he deserves a crack at applying the formula in San Francisco.

But the Giants got everyone’s hopes soaring when they entered the Harper auction at a late hour. Maybe the 26-year-old would be the exception to Zaidi’s rule. Maybe the Giants would signal a new direction by throwing big money at a bona fide star. And if Harper were to sign here, think of all the other dominoes that would fall. Buster Posey would hit better with Harper behind him, other free agents would follow Harper’s lead and pick SF, attendance (and willingness to spend on payroll) would soar and the Muni buses would start running on time.

It was such a lovely reverie. Then we woke up Thursday to realize nothing has changed at Oracle Park except the corporate sponsor. The Giants will be content to improve their roster, and their farm system, through a thousand incremental bumps. And the 2019 season will be, at best, a step in the right direction and not be a six-month highlight reel.

It’s especially galling when you look around the National League West and see what the Giants’ closest competitors have been up to. The Padres shocked the world by signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal. The Rockies locked in known Giant-killer Nolan Arenado for eight years and $260 million. The Dodgers missed out on Harper, too, but reeled in outfielder A.J. Pollock for five years and $60 million.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ biggest transaction of the offseason, by far, was bringing back pitcher Derek Holland for another season at the price of $7 million. Holland won seven games last year. The rest of the division is drawing cards, and the Giants are standing pat with a pair of 9s.

It’s not all because of Zaidi, either. To be honest, San Francisco hasn’t been an attractive landing spot for MLB free agents, and especially free-agent hitters, for years.