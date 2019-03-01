Barber: Bryce Harper signing bursts Giants' fantasies

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2019

Are you ready for this, Giants fans? Are you ready for a long, lazy August that has you scouting recreation.gov for last-minute camping sites? Are you ready for Bruce Bochy saying “We want to get a look at some of these younger guys” as the team approaches 90 losses?

Baseball is an unpredictable sport. No one except liars-in-retrospect thought the A’s would win 97 games last season. So yeah, there is reason to hope the Giants will be competitive in 2019. But there is no valid reason to expect it.

Bryce Harper’s decision to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday was the period at the end of the sentence. The Giants are likely doomed to another year of suckiness, and you’d might as well brush up on the career statistics and lefty/righty splits of Austin Slater and Chris Shaw.

Not that Giants president Farhan Zaidi was necessarily wrong in failing to outbid the Phillies. Three hundred and thirty million dollars is a lot of sourdough, and 13 years is a very long time commitment. As others pointed out, babies born in Philly this week might be bar mitzvahed before Harper’s contract expires.

Handing out massive contracts to superstars has never been Zaidi’s modus operandi. He’s an endless tinkerer who likes to improve the roster with a waiver-wire pickup here, a trade for minor-league prospects there. Zaidi had a lot of success doing it that way in Oakland and Los Angeles, and he deserves a crack at applying the formula in San Francisco.

But the Giants got everyone’s hopes soaring when they entered the Harper auction at a late hour. Maybe the 26-year-old would be the exception to Zaidi’s rule. Maybe the Giants would signal a new direction by throwing big money at a bona fide star. And if Harper were to sign here, think of all the other dominoes that would fall. Buster Posey would hit better with Harper behind him, other free agents would follow Harper’s lead and pick SF, attendance (and willingness to spend on payroll) would soar and the Muni buses would start running on time.

It was such a lovely reverie. Then we woke up Thursday to realize nothing has changed at Oracle Park except the corporate sponsor. The Giants will be content to improve their roster, and their farm system, through a thousand incremental bumps. And the 2019 season will be, at best, a step in the right direction and not be a six-month highlight reel.

It’s especially galling when you look around the National League West and see what the Giants’ closest competitors have been up to. The Padres shocked the world by signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million deal. The Rockies locked in known Giant-killer Nolan Arenado for eight years and $260 million. The Dodgers missed out on Harper, too, but reeled in outfielder A.J. Pollock for five years and $60 million.

Meanwhile, the Giants’ biggest transaction of the offseason, by far, was bringing back pitcher Derek Holland for another season at the price of $7 million. Holland won seven games last year. The rest of the division is drawing cards, and the Giants are standing pat with a pair of 9s.

It’s not all because of Zaidi, either. To be honest, San Francisco hasn’t been an attractive landing spot for MLB free agents, and especially free-agent hitters, for years.

Who was the last bat-wielding, headline-generating, baseball-cover-ripping player to sign with the Giants? I’m not talking about pitchers, like Mark Melancon in 2017 or Johnny Cueto in 2016. Pitchers like to play in PacSBT&TOracle. And I’m not talking about trade acquisitions, because they rarely have much say in the matter, or guys who re-upped with the Giants after an expiring contract, because they had incentive to choose stability and stay put.

Again: Who was the last coveted hitter to sign with the Giants as a free agent? Aubrey Huff in 2010? Not really; Huff had a fantastic campaign two years before that, but had finished the 2009 season batting .189 for Detroit. Edgar Renteria in 2009? Meh; he hadn’t been special in 2008, and was three years removed from his most recent All-Star appearance.

No, it was probably Aaron Rowand in 2008. The outfielder had been an All-Star with the Phillies the previous year, when he hit .309 with 27 home runs. Irony aside — because Rowand wound up being an anchor around the Giants’ waists — I’ll remind you that this transaction occurred more than 10 years ago.

Say what you will about the loyal fan base, the team’s hallowed traditions and those sweeping vistas across the bay, sluggers simply don’t want to play in San Francisco. Certainly not left-handed sluggers like Bryce Harper, who aren’t particularly eager to see their home runs to right-center converted into doubles or long fly-ball outs.

Was Harper ever serious in his consideration of the Giants? We’ll probably never know. But recall that the team was a bridesmaid in the courting of Giancarlo Stanton last year, too, before the behemoth signed with the Yankees. The Giants like to see themselves as a premier MLB franchise, and have proved they are willing to spend under the right circumstances. But that can’t mask the current reality: The Giants have become the team free agents use for leverage against other teams.

Harper’s payday (and that of his agent, Scott Boras) became a certainty when the Dodgers entered the fray at the 11th hour. But it didn’t hurt their case to have the Giants sniffing around Harper, too.

So get back to work, everybody. Sometime soon, Harper will join his new team at their spring training complex in Florida. The Phillies will be in the public eye all season, and if they make a postseason run, Harper will probably get a statue right next to Rocky’s.

The Giants? They’ll be introducing you to Gerardo Parra, burning sage to scare away the ghost of Aaron Rowand and settling in for a long, methodical process of reconstruction. Please try to contain your enthusiasm.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

