Warriors collapse late in 103-96 loss to Magic

ORLANDO, Florida — The Orlando Magic proved again they can beat the best of the NBA.

They’ve also shown this week they can lose to some of the worst.

Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Terrence Ross added 16 points and the Magic rallied in the final three minutes to beat the Golden State Warriors 103-96 on Thursday night.

The win completes a week in which the Magic went 2-2, also beating Atlantic Division leader Toronto, but losing to the lowly New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

“It’s complacency, we’ve got to beat complacency,” Gordon said. “We showed again tonight we’re a good team, but we’ve got to learn to play at that level against everybody and not be complacent.”

A night after they were stunned in Miami by Dwyane Wade’s buzzer-beater, the Warriors blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and lost for the fourth time in six games.

D.J. Augustin scored 14 points and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds to help Orlando end an 11-game losing streak to the Warriors. Orlando’s last win over Golden State was on Dec. 14, 2012.

“Playing up and down has been an issue for us all year, but we’re finally showing confidence in ourselves, especially in the fourth quarter,” Vucevic said. “We didn’t have any focus against the Knicks the other night, but we stayed with it against (the Warriors) and it paid off. We need to do that every night now.”

Stephen Curry scored 33 points, but was only 1 for 6 in the fourth quarter. Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins each had 21 for the Warriors, who played without Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (sick).

Golden State was just 7 of 23 in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 33-15. The Warriors hit just 9 of 40 (22.5 percent) from behind the 3-point line in the game. Curry was 5 of 17 on 3-pointers.

“Steph is beating himself up a little bit because he knows he had a lot of open shots that didn’t go,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought Orlando did a better job executing down the stretch than we did. I didn’t think we executed very well at either end of the floor, especially in the fourth quarter.”

It was the first time Golden State lost to Eastern Conference teams in back-to-back nights since March 1-2, 2013, at Boston and Philadelphia.

The Warriors, who trailed by eight at halftime, outscored Orlando 30-11 in the third period, limiting the Magic to 5-of-23 shooting (21.7 percent) and forcing four turnovers to take an 81-70 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Magic roared back behind Ross, who hit three 3-pointers to ignite a 15-4 run. His last 3-pointer tied the game at 89-all with 4:16 left.

Curry then fed Jordan Bell for a layup and converted an open 3-pointer to put Golden State back in front 94-89, but the lead didn’t last long.

The Magic ran off 10 straight points, including a 3-pointer by Gordon, who had nine points and six rebounds in the period.

“Considering the way we finished the third quarter, we were pretty much in control of the game,” Curry said. “But we missed a lot of shots and didn’t get any stops so it’s a frustrating way to end. This is a tough one.”