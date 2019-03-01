Giants' Evan Longoria looking to bounce back in 2019

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — A peek at the back of his baseball card says everything you need to know about Evan Longoria’s first full season with the Giants.

The team’s starting third baseman never looked like himself last year. In his second spring with the club, Longoria admits he never felt that way, either.

“Last year, just little things piled up the year before and the offseason, I didn’t do a whole lot because I was trying to get healthy,” Longoria said. “So I came into spring a little bit behind and never really felt like I caught up.”

After a 98-loss season that Giants executives termed an “aberration,” former general manager Bobby Evans sent four players to the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire the three-time All-Star in December 2017. The Giants expected Longoria and outfielder Andrew McCutchen to lead a stunning turnaround, but it never materialized.

Instead of providing a reliable bat in the middle of the Giants’ lineup and Gold Glove defense at the hot corner, Longoria set career lows in batting average (.244) and home runs (16) while his on-base percentage (.281) plummeted to 50 points below his career average. On defense, Longoria committed a career-high 15 errors.

Nagging injuries left Longoria frustrated as he tried to fit in with a new team last spring, and after 10 years in Tampa Bay, his struggles to adjust lingered into the regular season.

A streak of 17 hitless at-bats to open the season tested his patience, but that was a small sample size. It was a prolonged cold spell at the plate that forced Longoria to wonder what went wrong.

“I was watching video and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’” Longoria said. “A lot of times I was like, ‘I don’t even know what I’m doing.’ I was just grinding in the cage, trying to figure things out, and I couldn’t feel what I wanted to feel.”

At various points last season, Longoria sensed he was making progress. He watched video from nearly every season of his professional career in an attempt to rediscover his swing and found ways to compensate for various aches and pains with small adjustments.

His efforts yielded mild success, but Longoria was never satisfied with the quality of his swings.

“My swings were non-aggressive,” Longoria said. “I was more focused on what I was doing than what I should be focused on, which is the pitcher out there.”

After a fastball busted up Longoria’s hand in June, a player with an incredible track record of durability finally rested. Surgery to repair his fifth metacarpal sidelined Longoria for five weeks, leaving the Giants with limited infield depth but Longoria with valuable time to rest his body.

A healthy two-month stretch at the end of the season allowed Longoria to enter the offseason in much stronger physical condition. A player who served as the face of the franchise in Tampa Bay had also adjusted to life in a different clubhouse, giving him peace of mind heading into the offseason.

In the early days of Cactus League play, Longoria’s swing looks fluid and his mechanics are in sync. In Wednesday’s 15-2 win over the Royals, Longoria launched a home run onto the left field berm, a sign the excitement over the way he feels is merited.

If the Giants hope to surprise their peers and contend in the National League West this year, no fewer than a half-dozen players will need to bounce back from subpar seasons.

A strong year from Longoria may inspire the most hope in Giants executives, though, since he’s under contract through 2023 and still due more than $60 million as he plays into his mid-30s.

Longoria remains optimistic that a healthy body and aggressive swings will lead to a fruitful future.

“I’ve gotten into a pretty good rhythm early on and that kind of thing can carry you into the season,” Longoria said. “That’s the goal right now. Continue to maintain my body and my mindset is exactly where I want to be right now.”