Playoff roundup: Cloverdale girls advance in basketball; Cardinal Newman girls fall in soccer

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 28, 2019

The Cloverdale girls basketball team is the last local squad standing in the NorCal regional playoffs after Thursday night’s state tournament games in soccer and basketball.

Feeding off the noise from their home fans, the Eagles won a hard-fought 44-41 game over Rincon Valley Christian in a Division V second-round game.

Cloverdale held a one-point advantage with just 16 seconds left with the ball under their basket.

“We (had) a play if it wasn’t there to Tehya (Bird),” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “They defended her well, so we got the ball to Kayli (Persons) and they tried to double her. She made a backdoor pass to Maci (Hernandez) for a wide-open layup.”

The No. 4 Eagles advance to play at No. 1 St. Bernard’s in Eureka at 6 p.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal.

The game was tight throughout, with Cloverdale up 21-16 at the half, but Rincon Valley pulled ahead, 28-27, after outscoring Cloverdale 12-6 in the third quarter.

“They’d go up and we’d come back,” Berry said. “It was a battle.”

Rincon Valley coach Richard Higgenbottom said the final result came down to one simple thing: “In the fourth quarter, our shots just didn’t fall.

“Both teams didn’t shoot well, but we shot worse than them. If they had a bad shooting night, we had a horrible shooting night. It was a really hard, defensive, physical game. Shots were tough to come by.”

Rincon Valley’s Caroline Chambers had a game-high 23 points while sister Elizabeth Chambers added 13.

Bird led Cloverdale with 16, while Kayli Persons and Maci Hernandez each added 7.

Rincon Valley finished 22-8, and Higgenbottom said he enjoyed this season immensely.

“What a joy of a bunch of kids to coach,” he said. “They worked so hard. It’s been such a good team.”

Cloverdale hopes to play better against St. Bernard’s on Saturday, their second meeting of the postseason. A week ago, Cloverdale lost 56-36 to the Crusaders in the North Coast Section Division 5 title game.

Cloverdale improves to 27-5 after going undefeated 14-0 in the North Central League I.

In Division II girls soccer:

St. Francis 2, Cardinal Newman 0

After a strong regular season and even stronger playoff run, the Cardinal Newman girls soccer team ran out of momentum Thursday night in the NorCal Division II semifinals, losing 2-0 to St. Francis.

Seeded eighth, the Cardinals knocked off No. 1 Whitney on Tuesday before facing the fourth-seeded Troubadours in Sacramento.

About 20 minutes in, St. Francis scored on a one-on-one break, Newman coach John Gilson said.

The Troubadours doubled the lead about halfway through the second half on a corner kick that was headed in to the far post.

Gilson said his players left the pitch with their heads high.

“You can’t ask for anything more. It just didn’t happen tonight,” he said. “St. Francis is a very, very good team.

“We left everything on the field. We won NCS. They pushed us up. We knocked off the first seed in the first round. There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Play was fairly even throughout the game, Gilson said.

“It was a well-fought, hard game. It wasn’t like they pinned us in. We had some opportunities, but they clearly deserved to win,” he said.

The Cardinals finished second to Montgomery in the North Bay League-Oak Division and won seven straight games down the stretch and into section play. Newman dominated Division 4, winning 7-0, 4-0, 5-1 and finally 3-2 over Marin Academy in the title game.

They defeated top-seed Whitney 2-1 in extra time Tuesday to advance to the semifinals against St. Francis.

Newman finishes 16-5-1 overall and 8-3-1 in league.

In Division V boys basketball:

Lincoln 76, Clear Lake 58

The third-seeded Clear Lake boys lost to No. 6 Lincoln in a second-round Division V game in Lakeport.

Lincoln took an early lead and kept building.

“We hung in there,” said Cardinals coach Scott De Leon. “They were up by 15 early in the second quarter and we came back and cut it to seven at end of first half.”

But the Mustangs held firm in the third, maintaining a 7-point lead going into the final quarter.

“We cut it to five at the beginning of the fourth,” De Leon said. “But they just went on a huge run we couldn’t stop.”

Lincoln outscored the Cardinals 22-11 in the final quarter to cement the win.

“They got some breakaway baskets at the end of the game,” De Leon said. “It was closer than the final score indicates. But my guys battled. We played tough. We just got beat by a better team.”

The Cardinals were led by Jaron Mertle with 14 points, TJ Marcks with 12 and Darius Ford with 11.

Clear Lake finishes 27-4 and 14-0 in the North Central League I.

In Division VI boys basketball:

Redding Christian 60, Mendocino 48

Redding Christian overpowered Mendocino in a Division VI game held at Foothill High in Palo Cedro.

Mendocino took a 15-10 lead in the first quarter, but Redding dominated the next two quarters, 13-5 and 20-11, to take a 43-31 lead into the final quarter.

The Cardinals’ 6-foot-5, 200-pound post man, Cody Call, was ill but played hard, Mendocino coach Jim Young said.

“He was very, very sick and was about three steps behind tonight,” he said. “We really count on him for offense. But we played our hearts out.”

Mendocino finishes 21-7 and 8-2 in the North Central League III.

In other Division VI boys games, Laytonville lost to host Valley Christian, 54-49, and Point Arena ended its season with a 72-58 loss to American Christian Academy.

