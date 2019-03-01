Playoff roundup: Cloverdale girls advance in basketball; Cardinal Newman girls fall in soccer

The Cloverdale girls basketball team is the last local squad standing in the NorCal regional playoffs after Thursday night’s state tournament games in soccer and basketball.

Feeding off the noise from their home fans, the Eagles won a hard-fought 44-41 game over Rincon Valley Christian in a Division V second-round game.

Cloverdale held a one-point advantage with just 16 seconds left with the ball under their basket.

“We (had) a play if it wasn’t there to Tehya (Bird),” Cloverdale coach Rick Berry said. “They defended her well, so we got the ball to Kayli (Persons) and they tried to double her. She made a backdoor pass to Maci (Hernandez) for a wide-open layup.”

The No. 4 Eagles advance to play at No. 1 St. Bernard’s in Eureka at 6 p.m. Saturday in a regional semifinal.

The game was tight throughout, with Cloverdale up 21-16 at the half, but Rincon Valley pulled ahead, 28-27, after outscoring Cloverdale 12-6 in the third quarter.

“They’d go up and we’d come back,” Berry said. “It was a battle.”

Rincon Valley coach Richard Higgenbottom said the final result came down to one simple thing: “In the fourth quarter, our shots just didn’t fall.

“Both teams didn’t shoot well, but we shot worse than them. If they had a bad shooting night, we had a horrible shooting night. It was a really hard, defensive, physical game. Shots were tough to come by.”

Rincon Valley’s Caroline Chambers had a game-high 23 points while sister Elizabeth Chambers added 13.

Bird led Cloverdale with 16, while Kayli Persons and Maci Hernandez each added 7.

Rincon Valley finished 22-8, and Higgenbottom said he enjoyed this season immensely.

“What a joy of a bunch of kids to coach,” he said. “They worked so hard. It’s been such a good team.”

Cloverdale hopes to play better against St. Bernard’s on Saturday, their second meeting of the postseason. A week ago, Cloverdale lost 56-36 to the Crusaders in the North Coast Section Division 5 title game.

Cloverdale improves to 27-5 after going undefeated 14-0 in the North Central League I.

In Division II girls soccer:

St. Francis 2, Cardinal Newman 0

After a strong regular season and even stronger playoff run, the Cardinal Newman girls soccer team ran out of momentum Thursday night in the NorCal Division II semifinals, losing 2-0 to St. Francis.

Seeded eighth, the Cardinals knocked off No. 1 Whitney on Tuesday before facing the fourth-seeded Troubadours in Sacramento.

About 20 minutes in, St. Francis scored on a one-on-one break, Newman coach John Gilson said.

The Troubadours doubled the lead about halfway through the second half on a corner kick that was headed in to the far post.

Gilson said his players left the pitch with their heads high.

“You can’t ask for anything more. It just didn’t happen tonight,” he said. “St. Francis is a very, very good team.

“We left everything on the field. We won NCS. They pushed us up. We knocked off the first seed in the first round. There’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

Play was fairly even throughout the game, Gilson said.