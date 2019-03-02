Elsie Allen cancels baseball season

A lack of athletes and a revolving door of coaches and administrators has claimed Elsie Allen’s baseball season.

As practices and non-league games began in late winter for other schools’ programs, Lobos administrators came to the realization that there would simply not be enough student-athletes to form a baseball program this year.

“We just didn’t have enough guys this year sign up,” new Athletic Director Will Garza said. “And maybe about half of our guys were ineligible. It didn’t make sense to continue with the season.”

The Lobos’ eight scheduled games will likely result in byes for other North Bay League-Redwood Division schools, or they will schedule non-league games on those dates.

Last year, Elsie Allen finished 1-20 and 0-12 in the Sonoma County League. Many of those on the roster graduated, Garza said, and several who wanted to play this season became academically ineligible last month.

“We were probably about a week into it when we decided. Grades came out and we saw we didn’t have enough guys,” he said.

The season was set to begin March 13 against Piner.

About eight or nine boys committed to playing this year are still working out, he said, and hope to be able to play next season.

The decision is similar to one confronted by administrators in the fall, after the football coach of one year — one in a long line of short-time coaches — resigned. A change in athletic directors and principals added to the instability of the athletic program.

The football season was mostly salvaged when coach Dallas Packard was hired just as the first games were about to start. The Lobos played nine games, forfeiting two and going winless. Packard is well-liked, has said he is committed and will return next season, Garza said.

Elsie’s baseball program has seen limited success, as in football. It is 1-48 over the past three years and 9-85 in the past five seasons. The Lobos haven’t won more than eight games in a season in the past 15 years.

While saddened that the kids can’t play, Garza said the year off will give the southwest Santa Rosa school time to resurface and rebuild its fields. The football field and track is being resurfaced now and the baseball field — good quality when it was built a decade ago — needs rehabbing.

“Everything is being upgraded. So we should have more interest next year,” he said.

Garza took over as AD this year after the one-year tenure of Nathan Good in the role.

“We’ve had a lot of turnover. That’s part of the problem — frequent turnover, which really made this year difficult as far as football,” Garza said. “One of my goals is sparking interest, staying on the kids, getting the coaches in here that will do the work, helping the kids keep their GPAs up, fundraise.”

Elsie Allen is in a unique position, he said, because the school doesn’t have a booster club to raise money for transportation, field upkeep, jerseys and more.

At other schools, booster clubs have helped raise money for new lights and turf fields. Some teams have custom gear for the entire team.

But there is hope, Garza said.

The basketball program, for which he is head coach, is improving. And the boys wrestling team brought home its first league title this year, the sixth league championship in school history.

The 1998 and 1999 boys track teams, the 2014-15 boys basketball team and the 2016 and 2017 boys soccer teams have also won league titles since the school opened in 1994.

“It’s a slow process and a learning curve for me,” Garza said. “It’s definitely a big job, but that’s my goal (to increase athletic participation.)

“I think we’ll be looking good. It takes a little while to get things rolling.”

You can reach staff writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com.