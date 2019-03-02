Stanford, Cal women win in Pac-12 basketball

DiJonai Carrington had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists to help No. 7 Stanford beat Washington State 67-42 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

Alanna Smith added 18 points and 11 rebounds for visiting Stanford (24-4, 14-3 Pac-12), and Kiana Williams had 11 points.

Ula Motuga scored 10 points for Washington State (9-19, 4-13).

Stanford closed the first quarter with a 20-5 run to take a 23-12 lead. Smith started the run with two layups, and Carrington and Lacie Hull capped it with two layups each. Stanford led 34-19 at the half.

Stanford closed the third quarter with a 7-0 run, with Williams hitting a 3-pointer, and outscored the Cougars 21-13 in the period.

The Cardinal are one game behind Oregon for the Pac-12 conference’s top seed. They travel to Washington on Sunday for the regular-season finale.

Cal 71, Washington 65

Kristine Anigwe posted her 29th consecutive double-double to tie the Pac-12 record and Cal defeated host Washington on Friday night.

Anigwe scored 20 points and grabbed 18 rebounds to tie Jillian Alleyne’s conference record that the former Oregon star set between Jan. 11, 2015 and Jan. 4, 2016. The streak is also the fourth-longest in Division I history.

The Golden Bears (17-11, 8-9) won their third straight game and fifth straight in the series. They finish the regular season on Sunday at Washington State while the Huskies (9-19, 2-14) will host No. 7 Stanford.

Cal led by two at halftime before opening the third quarter on a 16-2 run with Anigwe scoring eight points. The Huskies got within four with 2:49 left in the game but missed their next six shots and Cal built a seven-point lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Missy Peterson scored a career-high 23 points and Amber Melgoza had 22 for Washington.