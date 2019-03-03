Hunter Pence gets warm welcome at Giants' camp

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — When the starting lineups were announced Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium, the loudest ovation was reserved for a player from the visiting side.

Hunter Pence is back on a baseball field, and while he’s no longer wearing orange and black, Giants fans still treat him as one of their own.

Pence arrived in Scottsdale with the Texas Rangers, who signed him to a minor league deal with an invitation to major league camp this offseason. Before his first at-bat, starter Derek Holland stepped off the mound, allowing Pence to doff his helmet and acknowledge a fan base that will forever adore him.

“It was awesome to see the ovation he got,” Holland said. “He was such an important part to this team and to have everybody erupt like they did, I think that was huge.”

After Pence’s five-year, $90 million contract expired at the end of the 2018 season, the 35-year-old outfielder vowed to reinvent himself. He worked with a private hitting instructor to overhaul his swing and traveled to the Caribbean to play winter ball.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Pence said. “I’m extremely grateful I got the experience to go play in the Dominican Republic.”

Pence flashed enough potential with the Toros del Este to earn an invitation to major league camp from the Texas Rangers. A roster spot is far from guaranteed, but Rangers general manager Jon Daniels and first-year manager Chris Woodward have lauded Pence for the presence he brings to a clubhouse.

“I’ll be honest, there wasn’t a ton of teams,” Pence said. “There was a couple teams that were interested. But the fit of the teams that were interested was the best with the Rangers.”

An opportunity with the Rangers is about more than just baseball for Pence, who grew up in Texas and spent much of his childhood living near Arlington.

“I dreamed of playing there when I was a kid,” Pence said. “I was like 15 minutes from there most of my childhood and the fact that it’s the last year of the park and I get the opportunity to fulfill the childhood dream is really cool.”

Few veteran players spend their offseasons searching for live competition, but after hitting a career-low .226 and posting a .332 slugging percentage last year, Pence believed his best chance of continuing his career would come through testing his new swing in games.

His approach didn’t help against Holland, who induced a pair of whiffs before the left-hander tied up Pence with a fastball on the inside corner. In their lone season together with the Giants, Holland and Pence became close friends and Holland joked that the strikeout was payback for Pence failing to respond to a text earlier this week.

“If you see him, ask him if his phone works,” Holland said.

The Giants didn’t call to bring Pence back in 2019, but manager Bruce Bochy remains impressed by Pence’s work ethic and desire to extend his career.

“Until you think you’ve had enough, you’ve got to give it your all,” Bochy said. “To him, that was go to winter ball and get some at-bats. He tweaked his swing a little bit, he wanted to see live pitching and that says a lot about his desire and how bad he wants it.”

Bochy considers Pence one of his favorite players he’s ever managed, and during the first inning of Saturday’s game, Bochy stood at the top of the Giants dugout and clapped for Pence while he was introduced.

While Pence is trying to keep his playing days alive, he offered a heartfelt appreciation for Bochy who recently announced his decision to retire at the end of the 2019 season.

“It feels like he’s just a gift to baseball,” Pence said. “He’s funny, he’s a presence, he’s a legend, he’s got this charisma about him and I was glad that I got the seven years that I got to play with him. I really think baseball is going to miss him, but we’re lucky we had the time we did as a fraternity.”