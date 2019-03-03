SRJC women fall in state playoffs

The Santa Rosa Junior College women’s basketball team’s season came to an end following a 94-59 loss to host Merced College in the California Community College Athletics Association’s NorCal Regional on Saturday.

“I knew that we had a shot. I knew we were going to have to play our perfect game and we were going to have to force them into doing something they weren’t going to want to do and it was going to be tough,” Santa Rosa coach Lacey Campbell said.

The 15th-seeded Bear Cubs (12-15 overall, 7-9 Big 8) made it to Round 2 after defeating Lassen Community College 59-58 in a first-round play-in game on Wednesday.

“We’re in an uphill battle there, playing two games in four days and they had some time off and were rested, so we know we had the cards stacked against us.,” Campbell said. “But we competed all the way through and we made some runs here and there. That showed some grit and some strength and I’m really proud of that fact.”

Despite finishing the season with a losing record, Santa Rosa did play better — especially in the conference season — in nearly every stat line.

The Bear Cubs knew they were in for a challenge entering Saturday’s game after Merced handed them a 79-52 defeat in Santa Rosa’s first game of the season on Nov. 8.

Merced (27-3 overall, 11-1 Central Valley) was ranked No. 4 in the state to end the regular season and entered the NorCal regionals as the second seed. The Blue Devils are the third-highest scoring team in California, and are in the top 10 in field goal and 3-point percentage. They are also fourth in assists and are one of the toughest defenses — allowing only 53.6 points per game.

“Offensively, they’re really balanced, they could shoot the ball really well and their pressure got to us,” Campbell said. “I thought we handled it fairly well, but they pressured the majority of the game causing, us to take shots that weren’t in rhythm.”

The Bear Cubs found some good looks early on but were unable to convert and had some pretty makeable shots that just rimmed out, Campbell said.

“I think some of those go down and we have a little bit different feeling going into the second quarter,” Campbell said. “But just overall, (Merced) shot the ball so well that we were going to have to shoot it a little bit better and we just didn’t.”

The Bear Cubs were down 46-26 at halftime, which already made a comeback difficult. But Santa Rosa also was missing its leading scorer, guard Maiya Flores, who was injured in the win on Wednesday.

“They just kept building the lead by knocking down 3s, and we had a short bench because of the injury,” Campbell said. “We were short our leading scorer, which kind of put pressure on other people to score.”

Despite ate comeback efforts by the Bear Cubs, it was too much of a deficit to overcome.

“We just weren’t able to execute well enough for long enough,” Campbell said.

The leading scorers for Santa Rosa was Jasmine Henderson with 15 points. Maddie Strom and Shayla Newman each had 12.