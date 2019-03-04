With Person signing, 49ers’ offensive line intact

SANTA CLARA — Right guard Mike Person agreed Sunday on a three-year deal with the 49ers, who now return every starter from last season’s above-average offensive line.

A league source confirmed Person’s deal, which ESPN initially reported worth up to $9 million and with $3 million guaranteed.

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch spoke last week at the NFL scouting combine about wanting to keep Person from becoming a free agent March 13, while also noting they’re hoping Joshua Garnett will compete with Person for a starting spot.

“I was really happy with what Mike did for us this year,” Shanahan said Wednesday, “and we will see how this goes up to March 13th. It’d be awesome for him not to get (to free agency).”

Lynch described himself as a “big admirer” of how Person emerged into a 16-game starter. “Mike Person battled through some stuff last year but he kept showing up so that earns respect,” Lynch said.

Among the 49ers still slated to hit free agency are defensive back Jimmie Ward, punter Bradley Pinion and running back Alfred Morris. Kicker Robbie Gould drew the franchise tag last season that merits a $5 million salary.

Person, a 2011 seventh-round draft pick by the 49ers, returned to the organization last year on a one-year deal worth a $915,000 base salary. He beat out Garnett and Jonathan Cooper for the starting right guard spot.

Garnett, a 2016 first-round draft pick from Stanford, is set to make $968,769 in the final year of his rookie deal.

The line’s biggest need is for a backup tackle who could be groomed to start. Garry Gilliam got released two weeks ago.

The 49ers started the same offensive linemen every game last season, except for a loss at Arizona in which center Weston Richburg’s knee injury kept him inactive. Of that five-man unit, all are signed through at least 2021 with the exception of left tackle Joe Staley, who’s set to make $8.05 million this year in the final year of his contract.