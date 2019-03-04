A’s veteran Estrada getting his work in

TEMPE, Ariz. — The A’s have several pitchers competing for a spot in their starting rotation.

Marco Estrada is not one of those pitchers.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Estrada is a former All-Star who brings 11 years of big league experience. His spot is secure in this rotation. He doesn’t have to impress anyone this spring. His first outing in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Angels was more about correcting some flaws.

Estrada, 35, throws a changeup that is considered one of the best in baseball. He throws it often and received feedback that he’s been liable to tip his pitches in the past.

“I’ve been told before,” Estrada said. “Especially out of the stretch, it’s a little easier to catch some things. It’s probably one of the easier pitches to look for when you have an open hand. Even when I got to camp that was the first thing I was told.

“I have to be careful with that. Guys do look for it.”

Estrada is being more vigilant about hiding his pitches this spring. That’s why he used his first spring outing as a chance to work on his stance on the mound once he comes set over his three innings of work. Estrada believes he can get back closer to his 2016 All-Star form if he’s able to hide his pitches better.

The second time through the Angels order was not kind to Estrada. After cruising the first two innings, the right-hander gave up all three runs on four consecutive hits in the third, including back-to-back home runs from Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

Estrada was upset with the location of his pitch to Pujols but said he could not have thrown the pitch that Trout homered on, a fastball inside, any better. He was hoping Trout was looking for a changeup after fooling him with one earlier. But Trout guessed right.

“I was trying to go in and got it in there. He was just all over it,” Estrada said. “That’s why he’s the best. He hits pitches like that. We thought we’d sneak one in there. I’m happy with that pitch. Sometimes you tip your cap.”

“Throwing a 3-2 heater to Trout is probably not something he’s going to do in the regular season,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But I was impressed with his pitch complement. He knows how to pitch.”

Estrada is expected to begin the season as one of the A’s top two starters along with Mike Fiers. He’ll see the Angels plenty of times over the course of the regular season, likely starting in their season-opening series at the Oakland Coliseum.

Pitchers often are not big fans of division rivals getting a chance to see them in spring. Estrada doesn’t mind it. Facing the Angels also gives him a chance to study some of the hitters he’ll be facing when it really counts.

“I know what I have to do against them. I’ve faced their starters a million times,” Estrada said. “That stuff doesn’t bother me. You don’t want to show them too much because you’ll face them so many times during the year. But it was good to face a good lineup. That’s what spring training is for.”