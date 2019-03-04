A’s veteran Estrada getting his work in

MARTIN GALLEGOS
MERCURY NEWS
March 3, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

TEMPE, Ariz. — The A’s have several pitchers competing for a spot in their starting rotation.

Marco Estrada is not one of those pitchers.

Signed to a one-year deal this offseason, Estrada is a former All-Star who brings 11 years of big league experience. His spot is secure in this rotation. He doesn’t have to impress anyone this spring. His first outing in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the Angels was more about correcting some flaws.

Estrada, 35, throws a changeup that is considered one of the best in baseball. He throws it often and received feedback that he’s been liable to tip his pitches in the past.

“I’ve been told before,” Estrada said. “Especially out of the stretch, it’s a little easier to catch some things. It’s probably one of the easier pitches to look for when you have an open hand. Even when I got to camp that was the first thing I was told.

“I have to be careful with that. Guys do look for it.”

Estrada is being more vigilant about hiding his pitches this spring. That’s why he used his first spring outing as a chance to work on his stance on the mound once he comes set over his three innings of work. Estrada believes he can get back closer to his 2016 All-Star form if he’s able to hide his pitches better.

The second time through the Angels order was not kind to Estrada. After cruising the first two innings, the right-hander gave up all three runs on four consecutive hits in the third, including back-to-back home runs from Mike Trout and Albert Pujols.

Estrada was upset with the location of his pitch to Pujols but said he could not have thrown the pitch that Trout homered on, a fastball inside, any better. He was hoping Trout was looking for a changeup after fooling him with one earlier. But Trout guessed right.

“I was trying to go in and got it in there. He was just all over it,” Estrada said. “That’s why he’s the best. He hits pitches like that. We thought we’d sneak one in there. I’m happy with that pitch. Sometimes you tip your cap.”

“Throwing a 3-2 heater to Trout is probably not something he’s going to do in the regular season,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But I was impressed with his pitch complement. He knows how to pitch.”

Estrada is expected to begin the season as one of the A’s top two starters along with Mike Fiers. He’ll see the Angels plenty of times over the course of the regular season, likely starting in their season-opening series at the Oakland Coliseum.

Pitchers often are not big fans of division rivals getting a chance to see them in spring. Estrada doesn’t mind it. Facing the Angels also gives him a chance to study some of the hitters he’ll be facing when it really counts.

“I know what I have to do against them. I’ve faced their starters a million times,” Estrada said. “That stuff doesn’t bother me. You don’t want to show them too much because you’ll face them so many times during the year. But it was good to face a good lineup. That’s what spring training is for.”

The A’s leaving for Japan March 14 means Estrada has a shortened amount of time to get settled in. That might be a problem for younger pitchers, but Estrada isn’t sweating it too much. With so many years under his belt, he knows how to get ready for the regular season regardless of the situation.

“It’s not hard. I just need a couple,” Estrada said. “It’s more being comfortable and getting the adrenaline that kicks in.”

Notes

Grant Holmes, one of the pitching prospects acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for Josh Reddick and Rich hill in 2016, made his spring debut.

It was a long time coming for Holmes after a shoulder injury cut his season short and limited him to just two games in the minors last year. The 22-year-old right-hander was a first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2012 and the A’s are looking for him to re-establish himself in the system this season.

Holmes hit a batter in his scoreless inning of work but got through it without allowing a walk or hit.

The A’s roster in big league camp now stands at 45 players after several roster cuts after Sunday’s game. Among them, Jorge Mateo, Grant Holmes, Luis Barrera and Skye Bolt were optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

Fiers threw 60 pitches in a simulated game over at the A’s minor league complex. Melvin did not want him to face the Angels a second consecutive start.

Khris Davis (left calf strain) took more at-bats in minor league camp Sunday and is expected to begin playing in games later this week.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine