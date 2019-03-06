Benefield: SRJC men face defensive test against next playoff opponent

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2019

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Who: No. 6 Santa Rosa at No. 3 Gavilan College

What: CCCAA NorCal regional tournament, third round

Where: Gilroy

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

All fouls are not created equal, according to Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball coach Craig McMillan.

Foul with your hands? No good. Foul with your chest or lead with your chin? That will get the job done, because that means your feet were there first.

McMillan had the sixth-seeded Bear Cubs going over and over their defensive help rotation Monday, making sure players were dropping into help coverage to seal off the paint. Not with their hands, but with their chests.

If those chest-first fouls are whistled? OK by McMillan. Hand fouls mean the defense was lazy. And that won’t do against No. 3 seed Gavilan College on Saturday.

“They are 27-2. They have a very good team,” McMillan said of the Rams. “They are athletic and tough.”

To win, the Bear Cubs believe they have to slow down a high-flying Rams offense that has averaged 80 points per game this season and a system that encourages players to get out and run.

“They are best when they are in the open court,” McMillan said. “We are going to have to keep them in a half-court game.”

And once they slow them down, the Bear Cubs say the key is keeping Gavilan out of the paint. Hence the heavy emphasis on help defense and offering the Rams no options except for perhaps a skip pass over the top and maybe a rushed outside shot.

It’s a formula that helped the Bear Cubs beat another high-flying team, Las Positas, in Round 2 of the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal regional tournament on Friday. The win pushed the Bear Cubs, 22-7 overall, to a five-game win streak and sent the 11th-seeded Hawks home.

“Las Positas, that was kind of what their go-to was, getting to the hole,” Bear Cubs sophomore and first-team All-Big 8 player Skylar Chavez said.

The antidote?

“We suck into the paint, not getting too expanded out — it’s another thing we’re going to have to implement against Gavilan,” Chavez said.

Gavilan ran the table in league, going 12-0 in the Coast-South Conference.

But like those chest fouls, that, too, is OK with McMillan.

The Bear Cubs went 12-4 in the Big 8 to take second behind San Joaquin Delta, but he’ll take it. The Big 8 is a tougher conference, perhaps making the Bear Cubs a little more battle-tested.

If head-to-head comparisons mean anything, the two teams have similar outcomes. Both Santa Rosa and Gavilan beat Las Positas — Santa Rosa 88-75 and Gavilan 92-82. Both teams have beaten Cabrillo College — Santa Rosa 64-51 and Gavilan topped the Seahawks 74-64 and 62-46. Santa Rosa beat American River twice, 86-81 and 83-74, while Gavilan beat them 78-69. Both teams lost to San Francisco City College, the Bear Cubs falling 76-66 and Gavilan losing 75-58.

The only split is with Sierra College. Gavilan beat Sierra 78-71 and Santa Rosa split two contests with Sierra, winning at home 95-78 on Jan. 11 and losing on the road 64-51 on Feb. 12.

The only times Gavilan has lost this season is Nov. 13 when they fell 61-59 to Allan Hancock College and that loss to San Francisco City College.

Still, McMillan is confident.

“I was at the game. American River had a chance to win the game,” he said. “I think they are beatable. We’ll have to play very well.”

That likely means the usual from Chavez, who led the state in scoring with nearly 28 points per contest. Chavez, who prepped at Drake High, also averaged nearly seven rebounds per game.

Sophomore Ryan Perez, who played for Petaluma High before suiting up for the Bear Cubs, has averaged 14 points per game and he, too, earned all-conference first-team honors. And he is clearly capable of going off. He scored a career-high 43 points against Cañada in December during a three-game stretch when Chavez was out with an injured toe.

Atmar Mundu, a freshman out of Washington High in Fremont, and Damian Wallace, a freshman who prepped at Cardinal Newman, contribute eight points per game, while Healdsburg grad Landon Courtman adds six point and Cloverdale grad Jayson McMillan puts in nearly five.

The Bear Cubs share the ball better than nearly every team in the state, ranking second in assists per game, at more than 20.

“We are unselfish players, so we’ll give up a good shot to get a great shot,” Courtman said.

It was Perez who came up huge in the Bear Cubs’ second-round win over Las Positas. In the final two minutes of that game, Perez hit a three-pointer, then got a steal and finished with a layup to put the Bear Cubs up 80-75.

“I didn’t want to lose,” he said. “I had to clutch up. I want to go to back to LA.”

Los Angeles is, of course, where the state Final Eight is. Quarterfinals start March 15. But the Bear Cubs have to beat Gavilan Saturday to get there.

The team isn’t afraid to talk about it, Perez said.

“Of course, everybody wants to win,” he said.

And nobody wants to be finished.

“I’m confident, especially how we played last game. We played pretty well and worked hard,” Chavez said.

Traveling 134 miles south to Gilroy to take on the unknowns of Gavilan College? Chavez and crew are feeling good.

“We know how high our ceiling is,” he said. “We know how good we can be when we play well together, so I don’t think it’s intimidating at all.”

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

