Benefield: SRJC men face defensive test against next playoff opponent

All fouls are not created equal, according to Santa Rosa Junior College men’s basketball coach Craig McMillan.

Foul with your hands? No good. Foul with your chest or lead with your chin? That will get the job done, because that means your feet were there first.

McMillan had the sixth-seeded Bear Cubs going over and over their defensive help rotation Monday, making sure players were dropping into help coverage to seal off the paint. Not with their hands, but with their chests.

If those chest-first fouls are whistled? OK by McMillan. Hand fouls mean the defense was lazy. And that won’t do against No. 3 seed Gavilan College on Saturday.

“They are 27-2. They have a very good team,” McMillan said of the Rams. “They are athletic and tough.”

To win, the Bear Cubs believe they have to slow down a high-flying Rams offense that has averaged 80 points per game this season and a system that encourages players to get out and run.

“They are best when they are in the open court,” McMillan said. “We are going to have to keep them in a half-court game.”

And once they slow them down, the Bear Cubs say the key is keeping Gavilan out of the paint. Hence the heavy emphasis on help defense and offering the Rams no options except for perhaps a skip pass over the top and maybe a rushed outside shot.

It’s a formula that helped the Bear Cubs beat another high-flying team, Las Positas, in Round 2 of the California Community College Athletic Association NorCal regional tournament on Friday. The win pushed the Bear Cubs, 22-7 overall, to a five-game win streak and sent the 11th-seeded Hawks home.

“Las Positas, that was kind of what their go-to was, getting to the hole,” Bear Cubs sophomore and first-team All-Big 8 player Skylar Chavez said.

The antidote?

“We suck into the paint, not getting too expanded out — it’s another thing we’re going to have to implement against Gavilan,” Chavez said.

Gavilan ran the table in league, going 12-0 in the Coast-South Conference.

But like those chest fouls, that, too, is OK with McMillan.

The Bear Cubs went 12-4 in the Big 8 to take second behind San Joaquin Delta, but he’ll take it. The Big 8 is a tougher conference, perhaps making the Bear Cubs a little more battle-tested.

If head-to-head comparisons mean anything, the two teams have similar outcomes. Both Santa Rosa and Gavilan beat Las Positas — Santa Rosa 88-75 and Gavilan 92-82. Both teams have beaten Cabrillo College — Santa Rosa 64-51 and Gavilan topped the Seahawks 74-64 and 62-46. Santa Rosa beat American River twice, 86-81 and 83-74, while Gavilan beat them 78-69. Both teams lost to San Francisco City College, the Bear Cubs falling 76-66 and Gavilan losing 75-58.

The only split is with Sierra College. Gavilan beat Sierra 78-71 and Santa Rosa split two contests with Sierra, winning at home 95-78 on Jan. 11 and losing on the road 64-51 on Feb. 12.

The only times Gavilan has lost this season is Nov. 13 when they fell 61-59 to Allan Hancock College and that loss to San Francisco City College.