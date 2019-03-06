Empire notes: Healdsburg High's Gabby Peterson blazes through Big Cat meet

Healdsburg High senior and Oregon State-bound Gabby Peterson is picking up in track and field where her state championship-winning cross country season left off. Peterson won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter races at Saturday’s Big Cat meet at Santa Rosa High School.

All three wins were resounding, with a 2:17 in the 800, a 4:55 in the 1,600 and an 11:04 in the 3,200 — all three of which put her in the top five in the state, according to athletic.net.

Petaluma senior Sydney Dennis was a double winner, taking the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 10½inches and the 100-meter hurdles in 17.68.

Santa Rosa High freshman Kassidy Schroth swept the sprints for the Panthers, winning the 100 meters in 12.98 and the 200 meters in 26.76.

American Canyon freshman a sprint sensation

Welcome to high school, Croix Stewart. The American Canyon freshman swept the sprints at the Big Cat meet. Stewart won the 100 meters in 10.92, the 200 meters in 22.50 and the 400 meters in 51.06.

Healdsburg High senior Dante Godinez was a double winner, taking the 800 meters in 1:59 and the 1,600 meters in 4:29. Middletown senior Bryson Trask also doubled up, winning the shot put with a put of 55 feet, 5 inches and winning the discus with a toss of 175 feet, 4 inches.

Newman standout Cargill to play basketball for Sharks

Cardinal Newman senior basketball standout Avery Cargill is set to play basketball next season at Hawaii Pacific University. Cargill was a four-year starter for the Cardinals and led the team to the state championship in her freshman season. The Division II Sharks are currently 20-8 overall and 18-4 — tied for second with Dominican — in the Pacific West Conference.

Brodnansky coming home

Cole Brodnansky, who prepped at Clear Lake High, where he earned The Press Democrat’s All-Empire Player of the Year honors two years running before becoming a standout at Santa Rosa Junior College, is signed on to play for the Healdsburg Prune Packers this summer.

Brodnansky, now a junior starting his first season at the University of Connecticut, earned first team All-Big 8 honors both seasons he played for the Bear Cubs, hitting .325 with six home runs and 36 RBIs as a sophomore last season. He has walked twice in three at-bats in two games at UConn. The Huskies are 5-5 coming off of a 7-4 win against Illinois Sunday and travel to Texas State University Friday. The Prune Packers open their season at home at 6 p.m. June 1 at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.

Former Lion wins 3,000-meter race for UCSB

El Molino grad Brian Schulz won the men’s 3,000-meter race for the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos at the Gaucho Round-up Feb. 16. Schulz, a redshirt freshman, finished in 8:32, ahead of teammate Nick Randazzo, who crossed in 8:37.

Schulz ran a 9:09 in the 3,200 meters as a senior in 2017 to rank fourth on the all-time All-Empire list. Schulz was an all-conference runner in cross country in the fall.

SRJC men’s, women’s track teams finish first, third

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s track and field team finished first ahead of Chabot College at the Wildcat Cup Friday and Saturday at Chabot College in Hayward. Montgomery grad Waisea Jikoiono again took first in the high jump and teammate Ross Sceales took second place.

The Bear Cubs almost posted a clean sweep in the discus with Justin Santa finishing first, teammate Colton Hall taking second and Jared Kenney coming in fourth. Jaymes Tischbern won the 400-meter dash and finished second in the 200-meter race.

The women’s squad finished in third place. Alyssa Stewart finished first in the heptathlon and the 4x100-meter relay team of Jaimie Flores, Jackie Ramirez, Taylor Horton and Evelin Ramirez took first place.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com or Twitter @benefield.