Andrew Bogut may be heading back to Warriors

The Warriors plan on signing a center that became an integral piece of their 2014-15 championship team. They intend to sign former Andrew Bogut for the remainder of the season once he receives a letter of release from the Sydney Kings of Australia’s National Basketball League, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The Warriors have become interested in reuniting with Bogut “for a while,” according to a team source, after he played four seasons for them (2012-2016). But the Warriors remained flexible on how they would fill out their 15th and final roster spot. They wanted to see who would be available on the buyout market to bolster either their center or wing positions. The Chicago Bulls declined to negotiate a buyout with center Robin Lopez, considered among the top candidates the Warriors would consider.

Bogut has not played in an NBA game since playing 24 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017. He played only one game in 2016, suffering a season-ending injury in the opener.

But the 34-year-old Bogut won the NBL’s Best Defensive Player Award and landed a spot on the All-NBL First Team after averaging 11.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks with the Sydney Kings.

Bogut would not be expected to play a significant amount of time. But with DeMarcus Cousins making ongoing progress with his conditioning and defensive rotations, the Warriors consider Bogut to be valuable in the playoffs, to defend the league’s true centers and because of his familiarity with the Warriors’ defensive system. The Warriors have had mixed success relying on Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney to back up Cousins, while also playing Draymond Green and Jonas Jerebko at center.

The Warriors acquired Bogut from the Milwaukee Bucks in a midseason trade in 2012 for Monta Ellis. The Warriors traded Bogut and Harrison Barnes to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2016 offseason to clear cap space for Kevin Durant’s signing.