Padecky: Young Steph Curry wannabes trying their hands at 3-pointers

The basketball went here, there and everywhere. Sometimes it hit the top of the backboard. Sometimes it didn’t hit anything. Sometimes, it felt, the ball was launched to launch, just so the kid could show everyone he wasn’t intimidated by futility, that indeed this was a team effort.

It was a recent Tuesday at the Petaluma Boys and Girls Club gym. It was the Pelicans versus the Celtics, 13- and 14-year-olds, living the dream — the dream being Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. OK, sure, Steph doesn’t shoot a 3-pointer with two hands and he doesn’t toss it up there like the basketball is a shot put. So comfortable is he shooting long distance, Curry probably expends more energy brushing his teeth. These kids, it’s like throwing a bag of potatoes at the basket.

The Pelicans and Celtics shot 48 3-pointers. They made five. On average, every 40 seconds they shot a trey. It got to the point that when the basketball just hit the rim, much less wentin, a cheer came from family and friends. As something that might produce a snicker, there’s something much deeper going on here and in every other gym in America.

It’s a phenomenon unparalleled in basketball. The kids can mimic their hero. This has never happened before in the sport. When Julius Erving first expanded the game upward, when Michael Jordan took it higher with more flair, the only thing the kids could do was watch.

“You can’t practice being a 7-footer,” said Danny Alvarez, athletic director at the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club. Or practice a windmill dunk. Not when you’re 5 feet tall. You also can’t pass like a magician when the ball feels like a beach ball in your hands. But you can go long like Steph. It’s a ball in flight.

“It’s the feeling of ... ” — Zander Boeger, 13, of the Celtics was searching for the right image. “It’s the feeling of air, the ball in the air and you’re watching it.”

Zander and everyone else. Just like when Curry puts it up. Just like when Klay Thompson is putting it up, or a seventh-grader. When the ball is between the shooter’s hand or the basket, doesn’t matter if it’s the NBA or a 13-year-old shooting it. We gawk. For that second or two, Zander and Steph are equals, travelers on the same plane.

It’s the pause that refreshes and excites and, most importantly for the kids, the moment when everyone has to pay attention to the shooter. Sure, you bet, it’s an ego thing. Kids have every right to have an ego, too. And to be teased in the process.

“It’s like being in a roller coaster (heading up an incline),” Boeger said of the anticipation, “and you don’t know what’s on the other side.”

With the 3-pointer phrased like that, it’s a romantic interpretation of kids tossing up treys like throwing confetti to the wind — it’s going somewhere is all they know. Truth to tell, most kids here, there and everywhere in America aren’t going to make it in the NBA or in college or, the stark truth here, make their high school team, even the junior varsity. So it is a harmless fantasy they experience. It’s not going to derail a career. So have fun, boys and girls. Let it rain.