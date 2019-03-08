Subscribe

Padecky: Young Steph Curry wannabes trying their hands at 3-pointers

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 7, 2019

The basketball went here, there and everywhere. Sometimes it hit the top of the backboard. Sometimes it didn’t hit anything. Sometimes, it felt, the ball was launched to launch, just so the kid could show everyone he wasn’t intimidated by futility, that indeed this was a team effort.

It was a recent Tuesday at the Petaluma Boys and Girls Club gym. It was the Pelicans versus the Celtics, 13- and 14-year-olds, living the dream — the dream being Stephen Curry, the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. OK, sure, Steph doesn’t shoot a 3-pointer with two hands and he doesn’t toss it up there like the basketball is a shot put. So comfortable is he shooting long distance, Curry probably expends more energy brushing his teeth. These kids, it’s like throwing a bag of potatoes at the basket.

The Pelicans and Celtics shot 48 3-pointers. They made five. On average, every 40 seconds they shot a trey. It got to the point that when the basketball just hit the rim, much less wentin, a cheer came from family and friends. As something that might produce a snicker, there’s something much deeper going on here and in every other gym in America.

It’s a phenomenon unparalleled in basketball. The kids can mimic their hero. This has never happened before in the sport. When Julius Erving first expanded the game upward, when Michael Jordan took it higher with more flair, the only thing the kids could do was watch.

“You can’t practice being a 7-footer,” said Danny Alvarez, athletic director at the Petaluma Boys & Girls Club. Or practice a windmill dunk. Not when you’re 5 feet tall. You also can’t pass like a magician when the ball feels like a beach ball in your hands. But you can go long like Steph. It’s a ball in flight.

“It’s the feeling of ... ” — Zander Boeger, 13, of the Celtics was searching for the right image. “It’s the feeling of air, the ball in the air and you’re watching it.”

Zander and everyone else. Just like when Curry puts it up. Just like when Klay Thompson is putting it up, or a seventh-grader. When the ball is between the shooter’s hand or the basket, doesn’t matter if it’s the NBA or a 13-year-old shooting it. We gawk. For that second or two, Zander and Steph are equals, travelers on the same plane.

It’s the pause that refreshes and excites and, most importantly for the kids, the moment when everyone has to pay attention to the shooter. Sure, you bet, it’s an ego thing. Kids have every right to have an ego, too. And to be teased in the process.

“It’s like being in a roller coaster (heading up an incline),” Boeger said of the anticipation, “and you don’t know what’s on the other side.”

With the 3-pointer phrased like that, it’s a romantic interpretation of kids tossing up treys like throwing confetti to the wind — it’s going somewhere is all they know. Truth to tell, most kids here, there and everywhere in America aren’t going to make it in the NBA or in college or, the stark truth here, make their high school team, even the junior varsity. So it is a harmless fantasy they experience. It’s not going to derail a career. So have fun, boys and girls. Let it rain.

Ah, but what of those who think of basketball as more than something to do between baseball seasons? Casting a 3 with two hands or chunking it without proper technique or fundamentals, how will that further a career?

It won’t.

“When I was a freshman at Casa (Grande),” said Jake Lee, the boys basketball coach there, “our coach, Jeremy Russotti, told us that if you can’t shoot a 3 with one hand, you can’t shoot a 3 in the game. If I tried that today with my team I’d have a mutiny. The last few years I have had a lot of self-proclaimed shooters.”

For a high school or AAU coach, the trey is an infestation. The charismatic and undisciplined obsession with the 3-pointer produces players who now find the game much more complicated, vexing and frustrating.

There’s a right and wrong way to shoot the basketball. There’s the pick-and-roll, boxing out, weakside help, taking a charge and giving the ball up to someone with a better shot. Those and a thousand other things. Mindless chuckers need not apply.

“Once the 3 was the shot of last resort, when everything else failed,” Lee said. “Now the layup is the last resort. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked my team at halftime to shoot less 3s.”

Casa faced 19 teams during the season. Lee said only two of them had a center in their offense.

Balance and ball movement win games. The Warriors mark themselves as being unselfish as much as being bombardiers. There are times all five players will touch the ball before it is shot. If a grade school or high school kid wants to be a marksman, if he or she really want to do it the right way, really have an impact on their skills, turn on the television.

“Go to YouTube,” Lee said. “Watch a video of Steph shooting. There’s a lot of them. Replay his shot over and over. Notice his form. It doesn’t change when he’s shooting 10 feet or 30. It’s the same. Watch his arm, his elbow, his release point. It’s all the same.”

But if you’re 10 years old and need two hands to get the ball above your waist, Alvarez has another YouTube option for you.

“Watch Steph’s ballhandling skills,” Alvarez said. “To me, that’s just as impressive as his shot.”

Alvarez notices Curry doesn’t stand on the 3-point line waiting for a pass. He seems to always attract a crowd. He needs to run behind screens and dribble like the ball is a yo-yo. He wouldn’t be the shooter he is if he couldn’t get open to shoot it. So he’s mastered the crossover like he invented it and the stepback and he looks for that little sliver of daylight and his superbly conditioned body puts him there.

Of course, that’s a lot to ask of a kid. Too much, probably. But skills and awareness have to start somewhere. When the body gets big enough and strong enough so that the ball doesn’t feel like a medicine ball, he or she will be ready for all the tumblers to click.

If, however, youth basketball is nothing more than a fun time to be with your buds, go for it. Cast off. Let it rain. Let it pour. So your team and the other one makes 10.4 percent of the 3s attempted, as the Sixers and Celtics did the other day. So what? You’re having fun. Just make sure you’re strong enough to get the ball over the heads of the kids in front of you. Get a lot of air. Not a lot of hair. That’s all I ask. Enjoy your flight.

