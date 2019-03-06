Prospects who turned heads at NFL combine may be on 49ers' radar

The combine is over and the results are in. How should the 49ers use them?

Late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis would simply draft the combine’s best performers every year, and was in love with speed, regardless of how those players performed in college. He assembled a track team, not a football team.

That is not the way to use the combine.

Players who run well in underwear don’t always play football well in pads. Teams should remember this basic fact. The combine is a tool they can use to discover players who weren’t initially on their radar. After the discovery, teams should go back and watch video to make sure that player can play football in the NFL. Al Davis seemed to skip that all-important step, especially near the end of his life. The 49ers almost certainly won’t.

Here are five combine standouts the 49ers should investigate further:

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Burns is not under the radar. He’s a big name. He is the radar.

Before the combine, draft experts considered him a late-first-round pick. The 49ers don’t have a late first-rounder — they have a high first-rounder, the second pick in the draft, which they almost certainly intend to use on a pass rusher, either Ohio State’s Nick Bosa or Kentucky’s Josh Allen. So Burns may not have been on the 49ers’ radar before the combine.

But then, Burns ran a 4.53 40-yard dash — faster than both Allen (4.63) and Bosa (4.79). Now, some team probably will draft Burns no later than the 12th pick in Round 1.

When the 49ers go back and watch more video of Burns, they’ll see a tremendously flexible edge rusher who can dip below the hands of an offensive tackle and zoom past him. Burns is a good football player, not just a good athlete.

He may struggle to defend the run early in his career — he’s light for a defensive end (249 pounds) and needs to get stronger. But he also may become the best pass-rusher from the entire draft. And a pass-rusher is exactly what the 49ers need. If they fall in love with Burns, they can trade down to get him while adding picks later in the draft.

Drue Tranquill, LB, Notre Dame

Before the combine, draft experts considered Tranquill a fifth- or sixth-round pick. He tore both of his ACLs in college, including one while jumping up and down in celebration. He landed awkwardly and injured his knee. That’s what he was most famous for until the combine. Now, Tranquill is known as one of the most athletic linebackers in the draft.

He is 6-foot-2, 234 pounds. His 40-yard dash time was 4.57 seconds. His three-cone drill (which tests agility) was 6.95 seconds — sixth best among linebackers at the combine. And his vertical jump was 37.5 inches — seventh best among linebackers.

Tranquill is a former strong safety who moved to linebacker in 2017 and recorded 171 tackles the past two seasons. Scouts questioned his athleticism, but they won’t anymore. If the 49ers want Tranquill, they may have to take him with the third pick in Round 3. As a crushing defender, Tranquill is anything but tranquil.

Miles Boykin, WR, Notre Dame

Before the combine, draft experts considered Boykin a sixth- or seventh-round pick, a developmental prospect who caught only 77 passes in four years of college.

Then, Boykin tested off the charts at the combine. Among wideouts, he recorded the highest vertical jump (43.5 inches), the second-longest broad jump (140 inches), the fastest three-cone drill (6.77 seconds), the third-fastest 20-yard shuttle (4.07 seconds) and the ninth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.42 seconds).

And he’s no shrimp. He’s 6-foot-4, 220 pounds. Boykin will be one of the most athletic receivers in the NFL right away. But can he play?

For starters, he must improve his route-running and learn to beat bump-and-run coverage. But he makes acrobatic leaping catches, and can instantly improve the 49ers’ 32nd-ranked red-zone offense.

If the 49ers like Boykin and feel they can polish the rest of his skill set, they may have to take him with the fourth pick in Round 2.

Foster Moreau, TE, LSU

Before the combine, draft experts considered Moreau a sixth-round pick, a blocking tight end who’s not much of a receiver. He caught only 52 passes in college.

Then, Moreau proved he was one of the most athletic tight ends at the combine. He ran a 4.66 40 and a 4.14 20-yard shuttle (which tests agility) at 253 pounds. For context, only four wide receivers posted better shuttle times than Moreau.

Now, scouts see Moreau as an athlete who was underused as a receiver in college — similar to George Kittle, who caught only 48 passes at Iowa, and now is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

If the Niners see Moreau as the next Kittle, they may have to take him with the second pick in Round 4.

Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

Before the combine, draft experts considered Barnes someone who would not get picked. An undrafted free agent.

Then, he posted the best shuttle time (4.1) among running backs, while weighing 224 pounds. He’s a big power back with the agility of a small speed back. He can make quick cuts off one foot. He fits the 49ers’ outside-zone blocking scheme.

Barnes also posted a 38-inch vertical leap, meaning he can jump over the pile at the goal line to score touchdowns, something he did frequently in college.

The 49ers don’t have a big running back like Barnes. They have relative featherweights in the backfield. If they think Barnes can complement the rest of their running backs, the 49ers may have to take him with the second pick in Round 4.

