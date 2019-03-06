A's nearing decision on starting rotation

MESA, Arizona — It’s crunch time for A’s pitchers, with the club flying to Japan in 10 days to open the season.

A spring training battle royale that began with more than 10 pitchers vying for the final slot in the rotation seems have been narrowed to five.

Chris Bassitt, Paul Blackburn, Aaron Brooks, top prospect Jesús Luzardo and Frankie Montas have made a case this spring that they deserve the job.

Mike Fiers, Marco Estrada, Brett Anderson and Daniel Mengden are expected to begin the year in Oakland barring injuries.

But who will be the fifth member of that group? Here is a breakdown of the leading candidates:

Chris Bassitt

There was confusion over whether Bassitt was out of minor league options for the upcoming season. Players normally get three and Bassitt had used his third last season.

But there’s an exception.

Because Bassitt has not accrued enough major league service time, he is eligible for a fourth minor league option. This changes the equation.

Bassitt can be sent down without having to go through the waiver process when other teams would have a chance to claim the right-hander.

The option works against Bassitt, who has impressed the A’s in his first two spring outings. Bassitt has an ability to change speeds effectively with a 96 mph fastball and 70 mph curveball. He has a 9.00 ERA over two outings, but a number of those runs credited to him could have been ruled errors.

Paul Blackburn

The 2017 version of Blackburn looked like a mainstay of the rotation for years to come. Then he struggled last year. Now? Probably somewhere in the middle.

Blackburn has not allowed a run in his five innings this spring. Like when he found success in his 2017 rookie season, the right-hander is keeping the ball down in the zone and has shown a nice curveball.

He still has minor league options left that would allow the A’s to have him start the year in Triple-A until needed. But a couple more outings like he has had would strengthen his case.

Aaron Brooks

Brooks breathed some life into his chances after turning in the longest outing by an A’s pitcher this spring with four shutout innings last week. His short time in the big leagues over his career has not been great. He has an 8.01 ERA in 18 games. But working in his favor is that he is out of options.

If Brooks builds upon that shutout performance, teams might be willing to put in a waiver claim if the A’s don’t add him.

Jesus Luzardo

He’s the shiny new toy everybody covets. Luzardo has been the most electric pitcher in A’s camp. It came against mostly minor leaguers and backups, but Luzardo dominated over two shutout innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week. He tormented batters, striking out three of the seven he faced with his breaking ball.

One might think the A’s would likely just stash the left-hander in the minors in order to avoid starting his major league clock early. But A’s manager Bob Melvin and general manager David Forst have said that he’s got a real chance to make the rotation out of spring.

If Luzardo pitches well this week, the pressure will be on the A’s to give him a shot. A bad outing could cool the excitement and send Luzardo down until May or June.

Frankie Montas

Montas might have the upper hand. He’s out of options and teams will certainly line up for a young, hard-throwing 25-year-old right-hander if he’s placed on waivers.

He has added a splitter to his repertoire, which has helped him this spring. Montas has dominated in his first two outings with five shutout innings.

Also helping out Montas’ case is his experience as a reliever. This would allow the A’s to utilize him in multiple ways, from being a starter to a middle reliever who could trot out his powerful fastball over one inning.