Sizing up position battles in Giants' camp

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Guessing which 25 players will make the Giants’ opening-day roster is like setting sail for a remote Pacific island without the slightest clue of the destination’s geographical coordinates.

It’s a fruitless exercise that borders on impossible, in no small part because so many starting jobs and roster spots are up for grabs. So much can (and probably should) change by the time the Giants open the season in San Diego that it’s hard to say with certainty how president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi views the spring competitions.

We can’t predict what will happen, but we can summarize what’s already taken place. Here’s a glimpse at the status of battles for starting jobs.

Starting rotation

The Giants began the spring with seven to eight pitchers jockeying for five rotation spots. Madison Bumgarner, Derek Holland and a healthy Jeff Samardzija are essentially locked into roles, but free-agent signee Drew Pomeranz is also a front-runner for a job.

That leaves one spot up for grabs and the competition could come down to the wire. Lefties Andrew Suarez and Ty Blach have minor league options left, and Blach might be better suited to a long-relief role anyway. That leaves Chris Stratton — a right-hander without options — and Dereck Rodriguez — the Giants’ best starter from a season ago — as the two leading candidates for the last spot.

Rodriguez is the more consistent pitcher, but the Giants can stash him away at Triple-A if they want to give Stratton one last chance to prove himself at the beginning of the year. It’s possible Pomeranz will struggle and be forced to the bullpen to open the season, but he’ll be given every opportunity to seize a starting job.

Sending Rodriguez to Triple-A allows the Giants to maximize their depth, but it would rob the major league team of one of its best competitors. The wild card in all of this is 2014 first-round draft choice Tyler Beede, who is turning heads with a dominant spring. The guess here is Beede is asked to prove himself at Triple-A to open the year, and it’s possible Rodriguez will join him if Pomeranz and Stratton force the issue with strong performances over the next three weeks.

Bottom line: It’s still early, so it’s still hard to envision the Giants breaking camp without Rodriguez on their staff.

Bullpen

A handful of jobs remain up for grabs, but the Giants’ bullpen is far and away the team’s greatest strength. Veteran left-handers Will Smith and Tony Watson are reliable in the late innings, while righties Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson are battle-tested, even if Melancon is maddeningly inconsistent at times.

That quartet will be on the roster, unless Zaidi elects to use a proven arm or two as a trade chip to address glaring holes in the outfield. If the Giants part with one of their top relievers, they think right-hander Reyes Moronta could be the closer of the future while Ray Black has a 100-mph fastball that is so valuable at the end of games.

Though Moronta has the “stuff,” to succeed in the role, the Giants believe either Smith or Melancon will open the season as the primary closer.