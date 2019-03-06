Barber: Klay Thompson's absence glaring in Warriors' 128-95 loss to Celtics

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 5, 2019

OAKLAND — If I were Klay Thompson’s agent, I would send a videotape of Tuesday’s game to Warriors management. Separate FedEx packages to owner Joe Lacob, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr, or maybe just downloadable links. No salutation necessary.

Thompson was the hole in the Warriors’ 128-95 loss to the Boston Celtics at Oracle Arena. He didn’t play, thanks to a sore right knee. And they didn’t have a chance.

“I mean, he’s such a threat wherever he is on the floor,” teammate Stephen Curry said afterward. “So spacing may be a little different. Some of our pet calls that we have for him we obviously don’t run, just based on personnel. And just having a guy that can put the ball in the basket out there on the floor, pretty much anywhere, it obviously helps. … There’s obviously no replacement for a guy like Klay. You try to do it by committee, and tonight we didn’t.”

Curry emphasized Thompson’s importance to the Warriors’ offense, and indeed, he’s one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. But Tuesday’s blowout loss to a team that had lost five of its previous six games made it clear that Thompson’s greatest value, night in and night out, comes on the defensive end of the court.

That isn’t always obvious, because his most memorable nights have been in the guise of a scorer. No one, not even Curry, can ignite like Thompson. His 37 points in the third quarter of a game against the Kings in January of 2015 is the stuff of legend. His 60 points in 29 minutes against the Pacers in December of 2016 were a blur of snapping net. His 41-point outburst at Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, considering the context, was one of the most heroic individual performances I’ve ever seen.

But let’s be honest. Like a lot of pure shooters, Thompson runs hot and cold. He has been on a tear since the beginning of 2019. But the eighth-year veteran spent much of the first 2½ months of this season in an extended funk. The Warriors had sticky stretches, but for the most part they rolled on like the machine we have come to expect. That’s because as deadly as Thompson is when he’s hitting shots, the Warriors don’t necessarily need that element to win. Remove him from the lineup, and they still have Curry, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins to fill up the points column in the stat sheet.

Golden State has a number of good defenders as well, but I maintain that Thompson is more important on that side of the equation.

Part of it comes down to consistency. The rollercoaster nature of Thompson’s offensive game that I just mentioned? It’s a different story on defense. Scoring is subject to vagaries we don’t always understand; no one is immune to a bad night. But basketball defense is largely a mental game. Or to put a finer point on it, it’s a matter of will. Stick to your man. Don’t stop moving. Don’t allow yourself to get out of position. Don’t give in.

Thompson excels at all of that. And he’s tireless. According to NBA advanced stats, Thompson had run 2.61 miles on the court this season (10th in the NBA) going into this game, including 1.21 miles on defense (eighth in the league). So why does it look like he’s never breathing hard?

Thompson’s iron-horse endurance is especially notable when you consider his role on the team. The Warriors want to preserve Curry, who has a slighter build, for his offensive wizardry. So they usually assign Thompson to the opposing point guard, or to the most dangerous threat.

“Klay’s ability to guard point guards takes pressure off Steph and allows him to slide over and guard the other guard,” coach Steve Kerr said before a game here in February. “It allows him a breather. (Curry) doesn’t always have to guard somebody who’s gonna put him through a gauntlet of ball screens.”

Tuesday, that person was Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ shifty, wiggly and supremely gifted point guard. He is highly familiar to Warriors fans by now.

“The guys who are the top players in the league command your attention on the game plan. That’s not that many of them who do that, but Kyrie’s one of them,” Kerr said before the game. “You have to build your defense around his strengths, bring help at the right times and sort of accept the fact that he’s gonna make some tough shots.”

Irving, predictably, had a fine game: 19 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, just three turnovers and plenty of poised leadership. The Warriors began by guarding him with Curry. Irving presaged the evening’s events in the opening moments when a teammate screened Curry and the Boston guard hit a jumper over center DeMarcus Cousins. That would happen more than once.

Now, if Thompson had been guarding Irving, he too might have been screened. But you’d have to figure he would make Irving work harder for space. And as Kerr had suggested, it wouldn’t be Curry getting battered by all the picks.

Irving really became a problem when Curry’s brother-in-law, Damion Lee, was asked to guard him. That was a mismatch. Lee was playing because Thompson was hurt.

It wasn’t so much the individual matchups, though. The Celtics breezed offensively as a team. They had 73 points — and a 25-point lead — by halftime. The visitors shot 63 percent from the floor in that first half, and 53.3 percent on 3-pointers. It looked like a preseason contest. The Warriors never got closer than 17 after that.

You can’t pin it all on Thompson’s absence. This was a communal implosion, and the Warriors were missing Shaun Livingston and Kevon Looney, too. As Kerr said afterward: “Klay would have had to play a hell of a game to overcome all of that.”

Thompson didn’t play in the previous game, either. Golden State won that one, but didn’t exactly play lock-down defense in a 120-117 effort against a 76ers team that was missing Joel Embiid. During Kerr’s tenure as Warriors coach, Thompson has missed 23 games. The Warriors are 10-13 when he’s on the bench, a far cry from their championship pedigree.

That’s another subtle point for Thompson’s agent to highlight. Remember that the second Splash Brother is a free agent after this season. Is he worth the veteran maximum salary? Many other NBA teams probably believe he is. The Warriors must know he is, too. If they didn’t on Tuesday morning, they did by 10 p.m.

As attention lands on Durant’s business dealings this summer, don’t take your eyes off of Thompson’s. The Warriors have never been the same team without him. They certainly weren’t against the Celtics.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

