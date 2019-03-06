Barber: Klay Thompson's absence glaring in Warriors' 128-95 loss to Celtics

OAKLAND — If I were Klay Thompson’s agent, I would send a videotape of Tuesday’s game to Warriors management. Separate FedEx packages to owner Joe Lacob, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr, or maybe just downloadable links. No salutation necessary.

Thompson was the hole in the Warriors’ 128-95 loss to the Boston Celtics at Oracle Arena. He didn’t play, thanks to a sore right knee. And they didn’t have a chance.

“I mean, he’s such a threat wherever he is on the floor,” teammate Stephen Curry said afterward. “So spacing may be a little different. Some of our pet calls that we have for him we obviously don’t run, just based on personnel. And just having a guy that can put the ball in the basket out there on the floor, pretty much anywhere, it obviously helps. … There’s obviously no replacement for a guy like Klay. You try to do it by committee, and tonight we didn’t.”

Curry emphasized Thompson’s importance to the Warriors’ offense, and indeed, he’s one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. But Tuesday’s blowout loss to a team that had lost five of its previous six games made it clear that Thompson’s greatest value, night in and night out, comes on the defensive end of the court.

That isn’t always obvious, because his most memorable nights have been in the guise of a scorer. No one, not even Curry, can ignite like Thompson. His 37 points in the third quarter of a game against the Kings in January of 2015 is the stuff of legend. His 60 points in 29 minutes against the Pacers in December of 2016 were a blur of snapping net. His 41-point outburst at Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, considering the context, was one of the most heroic individual performances I’ve ever seen.

But let’s be honest. Like a lot of pure shooters, Thompson runs hot and cold. He has been on a tear since the beginning of 2019. But the eighth-year veteran spent much of the first 2½ months of this season in an extended funk. The Warriors had sticky stretches, but for the most part they rolled on like the machine we have come to expect. That’s because as deadly as Thompson is when he’s hitting shots, the Warriors don’t necessarily need that element to win. Remove him from the lineup, and they still have Curry, Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins to fill up the points column in the stat sheet.

Golden State has a number of good defenders as well, but I maintain that Thompson is more important on that side of the equation.

Part of it comes down to consistency. The rollercoaster nature of Thompson’s offensive game that I just mentioned? It’s a different story on defense. Scoring is subject to vagaries we don’t always understand; no one is immune to a bad night. But basketball defense is largely a mental game. Or to put a finer point on it, it’s a matter of will. Stick to your man. Don’t stop moving. Don’t allow yourself to get out of position. Don’t give in.

Thompson excels at all of that. And he’s tireless. According to NBA advanced stats, Thompson had run 2.61 miles on the court this season (10th in the NBA) going into this game, including 1.21 miles on defense (eighth in the league). So why does it look like he’s never breathing hard?