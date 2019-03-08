Cal women easily advance in Pac-12 tournament game

Kristine Anigwe had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded Cal to a 77-58 win over 10th-seeded Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

When these two teams met last Sunday, Anigwe had 32 points and 30 rebounds — the first Division I player since 2002 to reach 30 in both categories in the same game. She single-handedly outrebounded the Cougars by eight that night as Cal won by 22.

Anigwe did her part for Cal (19-11) on Thursday despite facing constant double and triple teams. She recorded her 31st straight double-double, the longest in Pac-12 history.

Chanelle Molina helped Washington State (9-21) hang around for 25 minutes as the Cougars only trailed 36-34 at the break. She had 14 of her 24 points in the first half to offset Anigwe’s 17 points.

Cal, which will face Stanford in the quarterfinals Friday night, got going in the third quarter behind Recee Caldwell. She had eight of her 14 points in the period as Cal extended its advantage to 58-51. Anigwe broke Cal’s career blocks record when she recorded her 199th in the third quarter. She passed Charlotte Lusschen, who held the record of 198 since 1986. With her three blocks, Anigwe now has 200 in her career.

The Bears put the game away early in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of the first 14 points.

Arizona 76, USC 48

Cate Reese and Aari McDonald scored 19 points each to help eighth-seeded Arizona beat ninth-seeded USC in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday.

The Wildcats (18-12) will face top-seeded Oregon on Friday in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Arizona led 13-12 midway through the first quarter before scoring eight of the final 10 points. The team kept the momentum going in the second quarter with a 16-5 run to open the period and never looked back. The Wildcats led 44-21 at the half.

The Wildcats maintained at least a 20-point advantage for most of the second half that allowed coach Adia Barnes to get her starters some rest with another game Friday.

Arizona has already secured its first 18-win season since 2010-11. That’s the last time the team was over .500 in the regular season.

Mariya Moore, who was second in scoring for USC (17-13) during the season averaging 15.1 points, missed her first 10 shots and didn’t have a basket until early in the third quarter. She finished with 12 points, going 7-for-8 from the foul line.