Barber: New playoff landscape awaits Warriors

OAKLAND — Well, that must have been one whopper of a team meeting. Did Draymond Green bite the head off a live parking attendant? Did Kevin Durant weep and profess his undying love for the Bay Area? Did Stephen Curry say “gosh-darned”?

“I think in life, and obviously basketball, it’s always good to kind of sit down and go over your goals. To kind of see those goals,” Green said after the Warriors had trounced the Denver Nuggets 122-105 at Oracle Arena. “You know, you write those goals down and you get a chance to see ’em every day.

“We hadn’t done that in a while. So from that standpoint, I think it was very important. Because if you don’t write those goals down, if you don’t revisit ’em, then all of a sudden you forget about ’em. And it’s easy to say, oh well, our goal is to three-peat. But you forget about all of that in the midst of an 82-game season if you don’t touch on it again.”

Whatever was said when the Warriors cleared the air before Wednesday’s practice — after a very, very bad loss to Boston on Tuesday and before a very, very good win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday — they might want to stash away some bullet points for the playoffs. You know, just in case.

You could hardly present a bigger contrast in back-to-back games. The team that lost to the Celtics was passionless, inefficient and frequently lazy. The team that beat the Nuggets was a highlight reel of quick-footed defense and wondrous passing.

The Warriors found their spirit Friday night. They remembered who they are, and what it feels like to run a formidable opponent off the court.

It may not last forever. The 2018-19 Warriors are a strangely tempestuous team. But the spirit returned at an opportune time. The Warriors are battling the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and had been playing as if they didn’t care. They needed a win. So they met for some group therapy. Then they went out and sent a message to the Nuggets.

It’s all relevant, because the Warriors entered Friday a game ahead of the Nuggets. Now they’re two up. It was another step in their quest to claim home-court advantage through the Western Conference playoffs.

It’s an honorable aspiration, but I’m not sure the Warriors really need the home court in these playoffs. As they chug along with their usual outlook of dominance punctuated by puzzling indifference, the NBA landscape is pivoting around them.

During this team’s first four seasons under Steve Kerr, a period that fell one game short of a historic four-peat, the NBA’s two conferences were completely out of balance. The West has been ascendant for years, and was clearly so between the fall of 2014 and the summer of 2018.

This had significant implications for the Warriors. Every year, their path through the Western Conference playoffs was like several weeks of USMC boot camp. The Warriors had to crawl under barbed wire and ascend muddy slopes before they reached the NBA Finals. There they would find the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose playoff path was more like a Lyft ride in Walnut Creek.