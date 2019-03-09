Barber: New playoff landscape awaits Warriors

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 8, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — Well, that must have been one whopper of a team meeting. Did Draymond Green bite the head off a live parking attendant? Did Kevin Durant weep and profess his undying love for the Bay Area? Did Stephen Curry say “gosh-darned”?

“I think in life, and obviously basketball, it’s always good to kind of sit down and go over your goals. To kind of see those goals,” Green said after the Warriors had trounced the Denver Nuggets 122-105 at Oracle Arena. “You know, you write those goals down and you get a chance to see ’em every day.

“We hadn’t done that in a while. So from that standpoint, I think it was very important. Because if you don’t write those goals down, if you don’t revisit ’em, then all of a sudden you forget about ’em. And it’s easy to say, oh well, our goal is to three-peat. But you forget about all of that in the midst of an 82-game season if you don’t touch on it again.”

Whatever was said when the Warriors cleared the air before Wednesday’s practice — after a very, very bad loss to Boston on Tuesday and before a very, very good win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday — they might want to stash away some bullet points for the playoffs. You know, just in case.

You could hardly present a bigger contrast in back-to-back games. The team that lost to the Celtics was passionless, inefficient and frequently lazy. The team that beat the Nuggets was a highlight reel of quick-footed defense and wondrous passing.

The Warriors found their spirit Friday night. They remembered who they are, and what it feels like to run a formidable opponent off the court.

It may not last forever. The 2018-19 Warriors are a strangely tempestuous team. But the spirit returned at an opportune time. The Warriors are battling the Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and had been playing as if they didn’t care. They needed a win. So they met for some group therapy. Then they went out and sent a message to the Nuggets.

It’s all relevant, because the Warriors entered Friday a game ahead of the Nuggets. Now they’re two up. It was another step in their quest to claim home-court advantage through the Western Conference playoffs.

It’s an honorable aspiration, but I’m not sure the Warriors really need the home court in these playoffs. As they chug along with their usual outlook of dominance punctuated by puzzling indifference, the NBA landscape is pivoting around them.

During this team’s first four seasons under Steve Kerr, a period that fell one game short of a historic four-peat, the NBA’s two conferences were completely out of balance. The West has been ascendant for years, and was clearly so between the fall of 2014 and the summer of 2018.

This had significant implications for the Warriors. Every year, their path through the Western Conference playoffs was like several weeks of USMC boot camp. The Warriors had to crawl under barbed wire and ascend muddy slopes before they reached the NBA Finals. There they would find the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose playoff path was more like a Lyft ride in Walnut Creek.

The last two years, after the arrival of Kevin Durant, none of that mattered much, because Golden State was so much better than Cleveland. But you know what happened in June 2016. The Warriors were battered by the time they reached the final round. They had barely escaped Oklahoma City in the conference final, and they conked out against the Cavs. The West claimed another victim.

It’s not like that this year. You wouldn’t know it from comparing the head-to-head record of East-vs.-West. The West remains far superior in the standings, and in fact is the much stronger conference from top to bottom. But that has more to do with depth than the cream at the top.

If you try to identify the greatest threats to Warriors dominance in 2019, you have to go east.

Denver has been the second-best team in the West all season. It would take a fairly major meltdown for the Nuggets to get bumped out of the top two seeds. And I don’t think the Warriors fear them at all.

True, there’s a lot to like about these Nuggets.

“You could see Denver coming last year,” Kerr said at practice Thursday. “They missed the playoffs the last game of the season. But they’ve done a great job of building the roster, and doing it in their style, adding (center Nikola) Jokic, adding (forward Paul) Millsap for leadership. I really like what they’ve done. This year they’ve had a fantastic season.”

But the Nuggets are young, and they aren’t a great shooting team. They have a superior bench — it outscored the Warriors’ reserves 35-8 in the first half — but there’s no way their starting five can match up to Golden State’s.

The other formidable teams in the West are Oklahoma City and Houston. Both teams have superstars. Both have recent history of challenging the Warriors in the playoffs (and the Rockets are 3-0 against Golden State so far this season).

Neither would be a pushover in a 2019 postseason series. But I’d say both are a notch below the champions.

The East is scarier. The conference has been shapeshifting for much of the season. But when all is said and done, you’d figure that the final four on that side of the bracket will be Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston. All of them are potential roadblocks in the Warriors’ path.

Consider that Golden State posted a cumulative record of 3-5 against those East bloc powers this season, and was outscored by each of them.

This tectonic NBA shift could present a very different postseason scenario for the Warriors. They’re accustomed to surviving the Western Conference playoffs, then taking a breath before beating up on the Cavaliers.

If these guys can get on a roll this year, the first three playoff rounds look, shall we say, doable. It might go something like this: Clippers in the first round, Thunder in the second, Nuggets in the conference final.

The Warriors could emerge from those series fairly unscathed. Meanwhile, the four top teams in the East will be playing flesh-and-blood versions of Street Fighter III.

This time, it will be the East champion that gets worn down before the finish line. What a concept.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine