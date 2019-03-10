Nevius: Hard to see Warriors winning it all this time

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 9, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

I don’t think the Warriors are going to win the championship this year.

I’m not even sure they can make it to the NBA Finals.

It’s not that I’m down on the Warriors. In my opinion, they are the greatest come-out-of-your-chair, shot-splashing, big-moment-making show in the Bay Area ever. Period.

But I don’t think they are going to make it to the mountaintop this time. And I have some reasons:

IT IS FRIGGIN’ HARD TO DO: “Do you know the last team to make five Finals in a row?” Steve Kerr asked at practice last week. “Bill Russell.”

That would be the Russell-led Celtics, who essentially took over NBA basketball from 1957 to 1965.

It’s been a long time, in other words. Besides the Warriors, two other teams have been to four consecutive Finals, the Lakers and the Heat. Getting to five would be rarefied air. Career-defining.

Unfortunately, it is hard.

OTHER TEAMS ARE CLOSING IN: Hello, Sacramento. The annoying thing about the new, young hot takes is not what they do to the Warriors. It’s that they’re doing the Warriors.

The Warriors are everyone’s success model. The challengers are teams that can run, space the floor and hit 3s. Not long ago, the Warriors were the fastest offense in the NBA. Now they rank in the middle of the pack.

Worse, teams like Denver and Portland have a reliable big guy. If the Warriors thought they had the answer in DeMarcus Cousins, why airlift in 34-year-old Andrew Bogut from Australia? Even Steph Curry called him “a blast from the past.”

For starters, I would suggest asking the league office if they can avoid Sacramento. Not only could the Kings win, they would love to beat the guys down the highway.

OTHER TEAMS ARE CLOSING IN, PART II: Watching the Warriors against the Celtics, didn’t it look like one team was totally locked in and the other was still checking out fans in the stands?

And granted, we’ve heard the mea culpas from the players. They’re going to man up and play harder. Draymond Green even brought out the dreaded “flip the switch” meme last week.

Kerr has reminded them of the importance of home court advantage and that’s a good goal.

But the Warriors kinda remind me of Gonzaga. The Zags play great against the meek West Coast squads, but when they get in the NCAA tournament and run into a beast from the east, they struggle.

For the most part, this has been a pretty comfortable year for the Warriors. Whereas if they were in the Eastern Conference, a lot of nights would be dogfights. It would mean regular, repeated battles with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Toronto, Indiana and Boston.

The team that comes out of that group is going to be a badass.

THE DRAFT: There’s a reason why it is so hard to make to the championship series five years in a row. Your stars are your stars, but you have to keep filling in the lower half of the roster.

The Warriors have been distinguished by their second unit, which regularly outscored the opponent’s second team. That’s not happening now. With three minutes left in last week’s Boston debacle, the Warriors’ bench had scored 28. Gordon Hayward, by himself, had 30.

Now, the best way to fill the roster is to draft promising young players, who will bloom into major contributors. And, I hear you saying the Warriors’ drafts have sucked.

No need to run down the list. For a sad smile, you might look up the 2013 first-rounder Nemaja Nedovic, AKA “the European Derrick Rose.” Oh, Nemaja, we hardly knew ya.

Would everyone agree the draft has not been productive?

Nope, there’s a holdout — Kerr.

“I would argue,” Kerr said, “that we are actually outperforming the model.”

Naturally, there’s an algorithm. It tracks where a player was taken in the draft and predicts his chances based on previous outcomes. Keep in mind, because the Warriors have been to four straight Finals, they are picking at the bottom of the list — 30th or lower — every year.

Kerr estimates that the rate of success for a player picked no higher than 30th is about 18 percent. So, he’d say, with Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell, they are beating the odds.

That’s worth factoring in. However, Damian Jones, Jacob Evans — still waiting.

THE OPEN MARKET: The Warriors have done a good job with free agents. We’ll pause while everyone concludes their Kevin Durant rant, but what we are really talking about is David West, a pro who know his job and does it.

The problem is that the team is already paying top money to their stars and they are filling starting positions. So how would you like to take a pay cut, with no guarantee of playing time, for a shot at a ring?

That takes a certain kind of player. They aren’t easy to find.

And a huge potential payout is looming, with both Durant and Klay Thompson as free agents. If they sign, there will hardly be any money left.

So, for all those reasons, this seems like this is a seminal year. And I’m not convinced they can do it.

Hearing a bit of skepticism, Kerr pointed to the far wall of the practice facility.

“See those banners?” he said, bristling a bit.

Yep. And hanging a fifth would be epic.

But it is going to be tough.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine