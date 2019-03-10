Nevius: Hard to see Warriors winning it all this time

I don’t think the Warriors are going to win the championship this year.

I’m not even sure they can make it to the NBA Finals.

It’s not that I’m down on the Warriors. In my opinion, they are the greatest come-out-of-your-chair, shot-splashing, big-moment-making show in the Bay Area ever. Period.

But I don’t think they are going to make it to the mountaintop this time. And I have some reasons:

IT IS FRIGGIN’ HARD TO DO: “Do you know the last team to make five Finals in a row?” Steve Kerr asked at practice last week. “Bill Russell.”

That would be the Russell-led Celtics, who essentially took over NBA basketball from 1957 to 1965.

It’s been a long time, in other words. Besides the Warriors, two other teams have been to four consecutive Finals, the Lakers and the Heat. Getting to five would be rarefied air. Career-defining.

Unfortunately, it is hard.

OTHER TEAMS ARE CLOSING IN: Hello, Sacramento. The annoying thing about the new, young hot takes is not what they do to the Warriors. It’s that they’re doing the Warriors.

The Warriors are everyone’s success model. The challengers are teams that can run, space the floor and hit 3s. Not long ago, the Warriors were the fastest offense in the NBA. Now they rank in the middle of the pack.

Worse, teams like Denver and Portland have a reliable big guy. If the Warriors thought they had the answer in DeMarcus Cousins, why airlift in 34-year-old Andrew Bogut from Australia? Even Steph Curry called him “a blast from the past.”

For starters, I would suggest asking the league office if they can avoid Sacramento. Not only could the Kings win, they would love to beat the guys down the highway.

OTHER TEAMS ARE CLOSING IN, PART II: Watching the Warriors against the Celtics, didn’t it look like one team was totally locked in and the other was still checking out fans in the stands?

And granted, we’ve heard the mea culpas from the players. They’re going to man up and play harder. Draymond Green even brought out the dreaded “flip the switch” meme last week.

Kerr has reminded them of the importance of home court advantage and that’s a good goal.

But the Warriors kinda remind me of Gonzaga. The Zags play great against the meek West Coast squads, but when they get in the NCAA tournament and run into a beast from the east, they struggle.

For the most part, this has been a pretty comfortable year for the Warriors. Whereas if they were in the Eastern Conference, a lot of nights would be dogfights. It would mean regular, repeated battles with Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Toronto, Indiana and Boston.

The team that comes out of that group is going to be a badass.

THE DRAFT: There’s a reason why it is so hard to make to the championship series five years in a row. Your stars are your stars, but you have to keep filling in the lower half of the roster.

The Warriors have been distinguished by their second unit, which regularly outscored the opponent’s second team. That’s not happening now. With three minutes left in last week’s Boston debacle, the Warriors’ bench had scored 28. Gordon Hayward, by himself, had 30.