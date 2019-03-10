A's pick Mike Fiers as opening-day starter

MESA, Arizona — Mike Fiers was always the logical choice to start opening day for the A’s and now it has been made official.

Before Saturday’s 11-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, manager Bob Melvin announced that Fiers will take the mound March 20 when the A’s open the season against the Seattle Mariners at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. It will be the first which will count as regular season games.

Fiers, 33, has never been an opening-day starter.

“One guy on each team gets to start the season,” he said. “You’re one of 30 guys. That’s really cool.”

Melvin had discussed the possibility last week of giving Fiers the Opening Day assignment. Melvin made it official Friday during a conversation with Fiers before the A’s game against the San Diego Padres.

“He got a big smile on his face,” Melvin said. “With the guys we have, he’s the man for the job.”

In Fiers’ eight major-league seasons with three other teams — Milwaukee, Houston and Detroit — there always was another man for the job. In Milwaukee, it was Zack Greinke and Yovani Gallardo. In Houston, Dallas Keuchel. In Detroit, Justin Verlander and Jordan Zimmermann.

Fiers said he’ll take a little bit of all of them to the mound on opening day.

“They were just very calm and collective. Just confident about themselves and were able to treat it like any other day,” Fiers said. “It’s a special day. It’s day one of the season and we have high hopes. But I just have to not get too high or overwhelmed with the situation.”

Last season, in 30 starts for the Tigers and the A’s, Fiers went 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA. After coming to Oakland in an August trade, Fiers went 5-2 — the A’s won his first seven starts — to offset the loss of Sean Manaea to injury.

“It turned out to be really big because that’s what you hope for when you bring a guy in,” Melvin said. “It seemed every game he went out there, we won. For a team in a position we were, that ended up being a huge pickup.”

Being the “No. 1 guy” in the rotation won’t change Fiers too much. Whether it was pitching for the Brewers, Astros, Tigers or A’s he’s always carried the confidence of what a frontline starter should carry each time he’s gone out on the mound.

“Every time I go out I feel like our team has the best chance to win,” Fiers said. “I don’t think it’s about what order I’m in or what day I’m pitching. Whatever day I’m out there, (the A’s) have the confidence that I’m going to give a quality start and give us a chance to win.”

Notes

Marco Estrada will get the start in the second game against the Mariners in Tokyo.

Before those two regular season games, the A’s will also play two exhibition games against the Japanese club Nippon Ham Fighters starting March 18. Melvin is expecting to go with an all-reliever game for the first exhibition but unsure how he’ll approach the second.

The A’s active roster for the Japan trip will likely be missing some of their starting pitchers aside from Fiers and Estrada in favor of more bullpen arms. Pitchers like Brett Anderson, Daniel Mengden and whoever wins the fifth starter job could likely remain in Arizona and rejoin the active roster once the A’s resume their regular season later in the month.

Matt Olson found himself in the No. 3 spot of the lineup Saturday. Melvin said Olson and Stephen Piscotty are the leading candidates for that spot in the lineup for the regular season and will be switched around the order based on the opposing pitcher on a certain day.

Tanner Anderson was solid in his start Saturday with three shutout innings. He probably will not make the team out of spring, but has now allowed only one run in nine innings this Cactus League. Anderson has impressed the organization and will likely be stashed at Triple-A as a nice right-handed option who can start or come out of the bullpen.